LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Wave Solder Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wave Solder Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wave Solder Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wave Solder Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wave Solder Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wave Solder Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wave Solder Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wave Solder Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wave Solder Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wave Solder Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wave Solder Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wave Solder Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Research Report: ITW, REHM, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., Folunwin, PCB Unlimited, KOKI TEC CORP, Heraeus, Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG, HELLER

Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Fully Automatic Wave Solder Equipment

Semi-automatic Wave Solder Equipment



Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Single-Sided PCB

Double-Sided PCB

Multilayer PCB



The Wave Solder Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wave Solder Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wave Solder Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wave Solder Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wave Solder Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wave Solder Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wave Solder Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wave Solder Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wave Solder Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wave Solder Equipment

1.2 Wave Solder Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fully Automatic Wave Solder Equipment

1.2.3 Semi-automatic Wave Solder Equipment

1.3 Wave Solder Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wave Solder Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Single-Sided PCB

1.3.3 Double-Sided PCB

1.3.4 Multilayer PCB

1.4 Global Wave Solder Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wave Solder Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Wave Solder Equipment Industry

1.7 Wave Solder Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wave Solder Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wave Solder Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wave Solder Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wave Solder Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wave Solder Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Wave Solder Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wave Solder Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Wave Solder Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wave Solder Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Wave Solder Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wave Solder Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Wave Solder Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wave Solder Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Wave Solder Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wave Solder Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Wave Solder Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wave Solder Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wave Solder Equipment Business

7.1 ITW

7.1.1 ITW Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ITW Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ITW Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 REHM

7.2.1 REHM Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 REHM Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 REHM Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 REHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Folunwin

7.4.1 Folunwin Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Folunwin Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Folunwin Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Folunwin Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PCB Unlimited

7.5.1 PCB Unlimited Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PCB Unlimited Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PCB Unlimited Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 PCB Unlimited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KOKI TEC CORP

7.6.1 KOKI TEC CORP Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 KOKI TEC CORP Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KOKI TEC CORP Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 KOKI TEC CORP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Heraeus

7.7.1 Heraeus Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Heraeus Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Heraeus Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Heraeus Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

7.8.1 Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HELLER

7.9.1 HELLER Wave Solder Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 HELLER Wave Solder Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HELLER Wave Solder Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 HELLER Main Business and Markets Served

8 Wave Solder Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wave Solder Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wave Solder Equipment

8.4 Wave Solder Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wave Solder Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Wave Solder Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wave Solder Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wave Solder Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wave Solder Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wave Solder Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wave Solder Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wave Solder Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wave Solder Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wave Solder Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wave Solder Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wave Solder Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wave Solder Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wave Solder Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wave Solder Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wave Solder Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wave Solder Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wave Solder Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wave Solder Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

