The Global Zero Trust Security Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Zero Trust Security market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Zero Trust Security Market market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Zero Trust Security Market: Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Vmware, Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Blackberry Limited, Akamai Technologies Inc, Centrify Corporation, Okta, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Key Development:

– April 2020 – Google made available BeyondCorp Remote Access, marking its first commercial product based on the zero-trust approach to network security that Google pioneered and has used internally for almost a decade. The cloud-based service lets employees access internal web apps from most devices, and any location, without a traditional remote-access virtual private network (VPN).

– February 2020 – BlackBerry Limited launched the BlackBerry Spark platform with the addition of a unified endpoint security layer, which can simultaneously work with the company’s centralized endpoint management to deliver zero trust security. BlackBerry Spark platform leverages AI, machine learning, and automation to offer improved cyber threat prevention and remediation and provides visibility across desktop, mobile, server, and IoT endpoints.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The BFSI industry is frequently faced with sophisticated and persistent attacks, including malware, ransomware, social engineering and phishing attacks, fileless malware, rootkits, and injection attacks. Accenture estimates an average loss of USD 18 million per year at financial services institutions. Both zero-day attacks and ransomware are on the rise. Ransomware especially can negatively affect financial workflows, inflicting costly downtime, and further damaging business reputations. However, financial institutions are moving from zero trust security solutions to strengthen their security posture.

– In July 2019, a former Amazon employee was arrested and accused of carrying out a massive theft of 106 million Capital One records, one of the top ten banks of the United States. This included 140,000 Social Security numbers, one million Canadian Social Insurance numbers, and 80,000 bank account numbers, in addition to an undisclosed amount of information such as people’s names, addresses, credit scores, credit limits, balances. It is forecasted that as the threats attacking financial services institutions become more complex and iterative, zero-trust security solutions must evolve to meet these threats and also take advantage of the increased data and insights at hand.

– Large organizations such as banks, deal with dispersed and widespread networks of data and applications accessed by employees, customers, and partners onsite or online, which makes protecting the perimeters more difficult. The Zero Trust Security takes a more nuanced approach of managing access to the identities, data, and devices within the proverbial castle. So, whether an insider acts maliciously or carelessly, or veiled attackers make it through the organization’s walls, automatic access to data is not a given.

– Open banking is being widely deployed, which is an initiative that allows third-party financial services companies to access users’ banking data through the use of APIs. Open banking increases risk by multiplying the interconnectivity between banks, providers, partners, vendors, and customers, and this interconnectivity introduces systemic risk. Banks need to approach security differently to ensure the protection of systems, data, and customers. Perimeter defenses are entirely insufficient to respond to this new type of systemic risk, and the risk is mitigated with the usage of a zero-trust security model.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Zero Trust Security market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Zero Trust Security Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Zero Trust Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Zero Trust Security Market report is a believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.