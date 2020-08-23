ADCs Pipeline Update: Daiichi Sankyo Initiates Clinical Trial | Roots Analysis

On October 31, 2019, Daiichi Sankyo and Sarah Cannon Research Institute announced the dosing of the first patient in a first-in-human phase 1/2 study (NCT04145622) evaluating DS-7300.

For more details, check out the company’s press release here.

What is DS-7300: DS-7300 is an investigational B7-H3 targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

What is B7-H3: It is a Type I transmembrane protein belonging to the B7 family, which includes immune checkpoint molecules such as CTLA-4 ligands, and PD-L1. The protein is more highly expressed in various solid cancers, compared to normal tissues. Overexpression of B7-H3 is associated with poor prognosis in some solid cancers including NSCLC and prostate cancer.

In what patient segment is the drug being evaluated: The drug is being developed for the treatment of patients with advanced solid malignant tumors.

Where is the trial being conducted: The trial is being conducted in the US and Japan.

How many patients are expected to be enrolled: A total of approximately 160 patients are expected to be enrolled in this study.

How many ADCs are being developed for solid tumors: As per a recent report by Roots Analysis, currently, more than 240 ADCs are being developed across various clinical/preclinical stages. The majority of clinical ADCs are being developed for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

With such a strong development pipeline, the overall ADC therapeutics market is projected to be worth $15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 20%. This fast-growing market offers immense opportunities for contract manufacturers, service providers, and technology developers.

