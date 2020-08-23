ADCs Pipeline Update: Sutro Biopharma Presents Encouraging Data in Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer | Roots Analysis

Sutro Biopharma, a California based, clinical-stage company, announced initial safety data in ovarian cancer patients from its ongoing phase I study (NCT03748186) of STRO-002. The drug is a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical endometrial cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

The data are being presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference 2019.

For more details, check out the company’s press release here.

As per a recent market report by Roots Analysis, in the ADCs clinical pipeline, HER2 has been observed to be the most prominent antigen being targeted by 17% of the ADC candidates. CD22 is another notable target antigen, which is being targeted by 7% of the candidates.

A detailed evaluation of the clinical pipeline highlights that the folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are currently only being developed for ovarian cancer.

Overall, the ADC therapeutics market is projected to be close to $15 billion by 2030. To get more insights into the ADCs development pipeline, check out the Biopharma detailed report here.

