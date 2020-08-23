Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Include Technology, Supplies, Capacity, Production, Profit, Price, & Competition –(2020-2030)

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

With two approved drugs and close to 300 clinical / preclinical product candidates, the bispecific antibody therapeutics pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years

The pipeline features drug candidates that target a wide range of biological antigens based on different antibody formats through novel mechanisms of action; more than 50% of these act by retargeting or activation of T-Cells

To gain a competitive edge in the market, developers are actively exploring novel biological targets and mechanisms of action to treat diverse disease indications

Although start-ups and mid-sized firms are spearheading the innovation, several big pharmaceutical companies are also actively engaged

In order to cater to the evolving needs of developers, technology providers have established presence across different regions; the US and EU have emerged as the key hubs

Close to 50,000 patients were estimated to have been enrolled in clinical trials evaluating bispecific antibody therapeutics, across various geographical locations and phases of development

The increasing interest of stakeholders in this domain can also be gauged by the rising product development / commercialization, R&D and technology licensing deals being signed across various regions

Given the complexities associated with the development of bispecific antibodies, contract organizations have become an indispensable part of the development and manufacturing process of antibody therapeutics

In order to keep patients and healthcare professionals informed and aware of the developments, companies are deploying diverse promotional strategies for their respective products

Table of Contents

PREFACE Chapter Outlines

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Concept of an Antibody

Structure of an Antibody

Functions of an Antibody

Mechanism of Action of an Antibody

Concept of Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibody Therapeutics

Historical Evolution of Antibody Therapeutics

Types of Advanced Antibody Therapeutics Fc Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies Antibody Fragments Fusion Proteins Intrabodies Bispecific Antibodies

Bispecific Antibody Formats Single-Chain-based Formats (Fc Independent Antibody Formats) Tandem scFvs (single-chain variable fragments) and Triple bodies Bispecific Single-Domain Antibody Fusion Proteins Diabodies / Diabody Derivatives Fusion Proteins Fusion Proteins Devoid of Fc Regions Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-based Formats (Fc Dependent Antibody Formats) Quadromas Knobs-Into-Holes Dual Variable Domain Ig IgG-scFv Two-in-one or Dual Action Fab (DAF) Antibodies Half Molecule Exchange κλ- Bodies Mechanisms of Action of Bispecific Antibodies Retargeting Immune Effectors (NK Cells and T Cells) to Tumor Cells Directly Targeting Malignant / Tumor Cells Retargeting of Toxins Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis Other Mechanisms Applications of Bispecific Antibodies



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

4.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Target Antigen

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Antibody Format

4.3.4. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.3.5. Analysis by Disease Indication

4.3.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.3.7. Analysis by Broader Disease Segment

4.3.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.9. Analysis by Mode of Administration

4.3.10. Analysis by Patient Segment

4.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Early Stage Pipeline

4.4.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.4.2. Analysis by Target Antigen

4.4.4. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.4.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.4.6. Analysis by Broader Disease Segment

4.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Combination Therapy Candidates

4.7. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Non-Industry Players

4.8. Emerging Novel Antibody Therapeutic Modalities

5 Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platforms

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms

5.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platform Profiles

5.3.1. Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE®) (Amgen)

5.3.1.1. Overview

5.3.1.2. Technology Details

5.3.1.3. Structure of BiTE® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.4. Pipeline of BiTE® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.5. Advantages of BiTE® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.2. DuoBody® (Genmab)

5.3.2.1. Overview

5.3.2.2. Technology Details

5.3.2.3. Structure of DuoBody® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.4. Pipeline of DuoBody® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.5. Advantages of DuoBody® Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.3. Xmab™ Antibody Engineering Platform (Xencor)

5.3.3.1. Overview

5.3.3.2. Technology Details

5.3.3.3. Pipeline of Xmab™ Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.3.4. Advantages of Xmab™ Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.3.5. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.4. WuXibodyTM Bispecific Engineering Platform (WuXi Biologics)

5.3.4.1. Overview

5.3.4.2. Pipeline of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.4.3. Advantages of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.4.4. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.5. Anticalin® (Pieris Pharmaceuticals)

5.3.5.1. Overview

5.3.5.2. Structure of Anticalin® Bispecific Fusion Proteins

5.3.5.3. Pipeline of Anticalin® Bispecific Fusion Proteins

5.3.5.4. Advantages of Anticalin® Bispecific antibody Platform

5.3.5.5. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.6. Azymetric™ (Zymeworks)

5.3.6.1. Overview

5.3.6.2. Technology Details

5.3.6.3. Structure of Azymetric™ Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.4. Pipeline of Azymetric™ Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.5. Advantages of the AzymetricTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.4. Geographical Distribution of Technology Providers

5.5. Bispecific Antibody Technology Platforms: Comparative Analysis

6 DRUG PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Marketed Drug Profiles

6.2.1. Blincyto™ / Blinatumomab / AMG103 / MT103 (Amgen)

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.1.1. Financial Performance

6.2.1.2. Drug Overview

6.2.1.2.1. Mechanism of Action and Targets

6.2.1.2.2. Dosage

6.2.1.2.3. Current Development Status

6.2.1.2.4. Development Process

6.2.1.2.5. Annual Sales

6.2.2. Hemlibra® / Emicizumab / RG6013 / ACE910 / RO5534262 (Chugai Pharmaceutical / Roche)

6.2.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2.1.1. Financial Performance

6.2.2.2. Drug Overview

6.2.2.2.1. Mechanism of Action and Targets

6.2.2.2.2. Dosage

6.2.2.2.4. Development Process

6.2.2.2.5. Annual Sales

6.3. Late Stage Drug Profiles

6.4. RG7716 / RO6867461 / Faricimab (Roche / Genentech)

6.4.1 Drug Overview

6.5. Ozoralizumab / TS-152 / ATN103 (Ablynx / Eddingpharm / Taisho Pharmaceuticals)

6.5.1 Drug Overview

6.6. ABT-165 (AbbVie)

6.6.1 Overview of Drug, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

6.7. ABY-035 (Affibody)

6.7.1. Drug Overview

6.8. AFM13 (Affimed)

6.8.1 Drug Overview

6.9. AMG 570 / MEDI0700 (Amgen)

6.9.1. Drug Overview

6.10. KN026 (Alphamab)

6.10.1. Drug Overview

6.11. KN046 (Alphamab)

6.11.1. Drug Overview

6.12. M1095 / ALX-0761 (Merck / Ablynx / Avillion)

6.12.1. Drug Overview

6.13. M7824 / Bintrafusp Alfa (Merck / GlaxoSmithKline)

6.13.1. Drug Overview

6.14. MCLA-128 (Merus)

6.14.1. Drug Overview

6.15. MEDI3902 / Gremubamab (MedImmune /AstraZeneca)

6.15.1. Drug Overview

6.16. Drug Overview

6.17. REGN1979 (Regeneron)

6.17.1. Drug Overview

6.18. ZW25 (Zymeworks)

6.18.1. Drug Overview

7 KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Phase of Development

7.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Spider-Web Analysis based on Mechanism of Action

7.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Two-Dimensional Scatter Plot Analysis based on Target Combinations

7.4.1 Key Parameters

7.5. Logo Landscape: Analysis of Developers by Company Size

8 BENCHMARK ANALYSIS: BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1. Analysis by Target Antigen

8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Antibody Format

8.2.3. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

8.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9 PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.3.4. Most Active Developers: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.5. Most Active Contract Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Manufacturing Agreements

9.3.6. Regional Analysis

9.3.7. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10 CONTRACT SERVICES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Manufacturing of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics

10.2.1. Key Manufacturing Considerations and Challenges

10.2.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

10.2.2.1. Introduction to CMOs

10.2.2.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of CMOs

10.2.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

10.2.3.1. Introduction to CROs

10.2.3.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of CROs

10.3. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner

