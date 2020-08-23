Cell Therapy Pipeline Update: Talaris Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Trial | Roots Analysis

Talaris Therapeutics, a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in Boston, MA and Louisville, KY, announced the initiation of FREEDOM-1 (NCT03995901), the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial of FCR001 in living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) recipients.

What is the objective of the trial:

This pivotal trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of FCR001, the company’s investigational cell therapy designed to durably free LDKT recipients from immunosuppression without rejection of their transplanted organ.

What is FCR001:

FCR001 is a cryopreserved allogeneic stem cell therapy derived from mobilized peripheral blood of the kidney donor that is delivered as a single dose in kidney transplant recipients who received a non-myeloablative conditioning regimen. FCR001 contains the donor’s CD34+ cells, facilitating cells, and αβ T cells. This therapy induces or restores patients’ immune tolerance by establishing stable donor chimerism in the transplant recipient without the need for life-long immunosuppression.

