COVID-19 Update | Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market: Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period 2030

The “Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Inclusions

An overview of the current market landscape of the handheld ultrasound imaging devices, providing information on the status of development, application area (abdomen, cardiac, gynecological, pulmonary, urological scanning and others), weight of device, type of transducer array (convex / curved, linear, micro-convex, transvaginal, phased and others), transducer frequency, mode of imaging (brightness, color doppler, motion, power doppler, pulsed wave, tissue harmonic and others), field of view, scanning depth, type of software (smartphone application and customized software application), connectivity provision (universal serial bus (USB), cellular / WiFi and bluetooth), data management feature(s) (internal, external, and cloud / remote monitoring), battery backup and cost of device. In addition, it presents details of the device developers, highlighting year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C), target market (domestic and domestic and international) and location of headquarters. Further, it highlights the key initiatives taken by the various device developers to tackle the on-going global pandemic of COVID-19.

An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on the parameters, such as application area, mode of imaging, number of devices and company size, [B] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of scanners based on application area, type of transducer array and type of software, [C] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of devices on the basis of application area and mode of imaging, and [D] a tree map representation of the handheld ultrasound imaging devices, distributed on the basis of mode of imaging and connectivity provision.

Elaborate profiles of mid-sized / large companies that are engaged in the development of handheld ultrasound imaging scanners. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, type of software, mode of imaging, connectivity provisions, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in the domain, during the time period 2010-2020 (till April), covering licensing agreements, acquisitions and mergers, research and development agreements, product distribution agreements and other relevant types of deals.

An insightful analysis highlighting cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on information from close to 50 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as total number of radiologists, annual salary, number of ultrasound scans performed and increase in efficiency by adoption of these handheld ultrasound imaging devices.

An informed estimate of the global demand for handheld ultrasound imaging devices for the period 2020-2030, taking into account the impact of COVID-19, historical sales of these devices, and annual revenues (generated by sales of these devices) of prominent device manufacturers.

A review of the product distribution strategies adopted by different device-developers, demand and market attractiveness for handheld ultrasound imaging devices across different types of end-users, including ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, maternity clinics, specialty clinics, and other end-users.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the overall handheld ultrasound imaging devices market, along with the key lessons learnt from big pharma players in 2008 recession.

An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till April) and insights from the recent news articles related to handheld ultrasound imaging devices, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Application Area

Cardiac Scanning

Emergency Medicines

Gynecological / Obstetrics Scanning

Musculoskeletal Scanning

Pulmonary Scanning

Urological Scanning

Vascular Surgery

Other Application Areas

Type of Transducer Array

Curved

Endocavity

Linear

Phased

Other Scanners

Type of Software

Smartphone Applications

Customized Software

End-Users

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Stefan Maas (Chief Executive Officer, SomaView)

Anais Concepcion (Director of Content and Campaign Management, EchoNous)

Zhengzheng Zhu (Oversea Business Development, PeakSonic)

