Managed MPLS Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

MPLS connections are private networks that work independent of the internet. They offer various benefits, such as a high level of reliability and performance, as they enable traffic prioritization using the class of service (CoS) feature. MPLS VPNs are the most prominent types of WAN services used by enterprises that require to be connected to their distributed enterprises, globally.

The managed MPLS market was valued at USD 45.61 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With businesses expanding rapidly, MPLS is becoming the preferred choice of enterprises, as it offers excellent quality of service when it comes to avoiding packet loss and keeping a business’s most important traffic flowing.

The rise in mobile backhaul networks is estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

With the growing global expansion of enterprises, there is a need for secure connectivity among various business units and effective means for data management, which has boosted the adoption of MPLS networks.

Around 79% MNCs indicated network management as a key concern for a CIO, with enterprises pushing the adoptions of networks that are secure, scalable, and flexible enough to accommodate the vast expanding array of services. Currently, about 63% of MNCs opt for outsourcing, including buying managed network and telecom services, with the desire to achieve overall cost savings and focus on core business competencies. Managed MPLS Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

AT&T Communications Inc.

BT Global Services Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Century Link Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

Sprint Nextel Corporation

Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd (NTT Communications)

Syringa Networks LLC

Orange SA