Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Industry. Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , personal emergency response systems (PERS), also known as medical emergency response systems, allow users to call for help during an emergency by pushing a button. Therefore, due to the rapid increase in elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems.
Market Overview:
Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Mobile PERS Segment by Type is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
Mobile PERS is found to be the largest segment as these units possess many advantages over traditional PERS units, which include tracking capabilities via a variety of technologies. In addition, they are also lightweight and durable. They are gaining popularity as they allow senior citizens to lead a more independent and healthy lifestyle.
The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth in the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the overall market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the need for improved healthcare facilities and an increase in home-based health programs are expected to drive the market. Thus, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases may lead to the growth of the medical alert system market.
The rising technological advancements, increasing awareness among the people, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future in this region.
Detailed TOC of Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population Across the World
4.2.2 Technological Developments in Healthcare Wearables
4.2.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones in Healthcare
4.2.4 Constant Innovations in Technology and Easy Adaptability of PERS Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Overall Cost Associated with the System is High
4.3.2 Lack of Know-how Pertaining to the New Technology used in the PERS System
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Landline PERS
5.1.2 Mobile PERS
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Home-based Users
5.2.2 Senior Living Facilities
5.2.3 Assisted Living Facilities
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ADT Corporation
6.1.2 Bay Alarm Medical
6.1.3 Philips Lifeline (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
6.1.4 Life Alert
6.1.5 VRI Inc.
6.1.6 Tunstall
6.1.7 Medical Guardian LLC
6.1.8 Alertone Services LLC
6.1.9 Greatcall
6.1.10 Rescue Alert
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
