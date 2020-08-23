Medical Coding Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Medical Coding Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Coding Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Coding Industry. Medical Coding market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Coding market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , medical coding is the transformation of healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. Medical coding is thus being increasingly used in the present scenario, to create a proper record of patient care, streamline the medical billing process, accelerate payments to physicians, and identify the healthcare areas that require focus.
Market Overview:
Medical Coding Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
International Classification of Diseases (ICD) is the Largest Segment by Classification System that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period
The international classification of diseases (ICD) segment is expected to register a significant share, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for trained medical coders. The need for ICD is increasing across the world, owing to a growing prevalence of diseases. Hence this segment is expected to grow in the future, due to the rising growth of medical coding across the world.
North America Reported the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The North American market is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and improved healthcare infrastructure in various countries in this region. Therefore, the high demand for specialist coders and the presence of a favorable healthcare system are the key factors that are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Medical Coding Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Escalating Demand for Coding Services
4.2.2 Rising Need for a Universal Language to Reduce Frauds and Misinterpretations Associated with Insurance Claims
4.2.3 High Demand to Streamline Hospital Billing Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Changing Regulations Related to Medical Coding
4.3.2 Data Security Concerns
4.3.3 Lack of Adequately Equipped IT Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Classification System
5.1.1 International Classification of Diseases (ICD)
5.1.2 Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 In-house
5.2.2 Outsourced
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 Aviacode Inc.
6.1.3 Dolbey Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Maxim Health Information Services
6.1.5 Medical Record Associates LLC
6.1.6 Nuance Communications Inc.
6.1.7 Optum Inc.
6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
6.1.9 Parexel International Corporation
6.1.10 Precyse Solutions LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
