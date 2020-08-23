Medical Marijuana Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Medical Marijuana Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Marijuana Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Marijuana Industry. Medical Marijuana market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Marijuana market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , medical marijuana refers to the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts, for the treatment of several diseases and other related symptoms. Scientific studies show that chemical cannabinoids could help treat a range of diseases and symptoms, which has attracted several biopharmaceutical companies, globally, over the past two decades. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the medical marijuana market include the increasing number of countries legalizing the use of medical marijuana, trend of producing edible products with cannabis, and favorable reimbursement environment and government support in selected countries, which are expected to experience a boost over the forecast period.

Each year, the legal use of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes is steadily growing, but it varies across countries, based on the possession, distribution, cultivation, and medical indications for its consumption. Therefore, over the forecast period, the change is expected to be slow, but more legal consumption of cannabis is expected in the developed market, which is expected to largely drive the market studied.

Currently, there is also an increasing use of marijuana as a functional food, with purported health benefits far outnumbering what consumers can get from kale, turmeric, or kombucha. With the new generation growing up in the United States, where cannabis is legal, new products are found rapidly entering the market, which is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth of the market is also attributed to factors, like the trends of producing edible products with cannabis in selected countries. Therefore marijuana is expected to be included in the 2018 food trends, as the drug and its ingredients have been gradually making their way into the public market.

Doctors also prescribe medical marijuana to treat muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, nausea, poor appetite, and weight loss, caused by chronic illness, such as HIV, nerve pain, and Crohn’s disease. Thus, with the increasing applications, there is a huge opportunity for marijuana for medicinal purposes as well. Medical Marijuana Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Canopy Growth

Lexaria Corp.

United Cannabis Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

LivWell Enlightened Health LLC

Aphria Inc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

