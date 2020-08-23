Medical Marijuana Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Medical Marijuana Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Marijuana Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Marijuana Industry. Medical Marijuana market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Marijuana market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , medical marijuana refers to the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts, for the treatment of several diseases and other related symptoms. Scientific studies show that chemical cannabinoids could help treat a range of diseases and symptoms, which has attracted several biopharmaceutical companies, globally, over the past two decades. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.
Market Overview:
Medical Marijuana Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Chronic Pain is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period
There are many studies that have shown that medical cannabis is found to be an effective method for the treatment of chronic pain, and that it is far safer than many other options. It is an affordable, natural alternative that lacks side effects and is traditionally used to treat chronic pain. There are also several ongoing researches on medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic pain, which is expected to directly impact the growth of the market.
Marijuana is also being used for the treatment of arthritis, as it has the potential to reduce inflammation, as well reduce pain. There is also an increasing research on medical marijuana for the treatment of cancer and commercially available cannabinoids, which are approved drugs for chemotherapy, and which are likely to augment the growth of the market. Marijuana, being an effective treatment for neuropathic pain, is expected to further rise over the forecast timeframe.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds the major share in the medical marijuana market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The surging pace of cannabis legalization in the United States is one of the key factors contributing to its increased demand. There are also many marijuana programs in the United States that have accelerated, and most of the states have started to approach medical marijuana from the perspective of good public health.
Detailed TOC of Medical Marijuana Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Countries Legalizing the Use of Medical Marijuana
4.2.2 Trend of Producing Edible Products with Cannabis
4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Environment and Government Support in Certain Countries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana
4.3.2 Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Chronic Pain
5.1.2 Arthritis
5.1.3 Migraine
5.1.4 Cancer
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canopy Growth
6.1.2 Lexaria Corp.
6.1.3 United Cannabis Corporation
6.1.4 Aurora Cannabis
6.1.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.
6.1.6 Cara Therapeutics Inc.
6.1.7 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
6.1.8 LivWell Enlightened Health LLC
6.1.9 Aphria Inc
6.1.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
