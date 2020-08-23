Medical Power Supply Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Bulletin Line

Medical Power Supply

Medical Power Supply Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Power Supply Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Power Supply Industry. Medical Power Supply market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Power Supply market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A power supply is an electrical device that supplies electric power to an electrical load. Safety is the primary factor that distinguishes medical-grade power supplies from commercial models. Also, a medical equipment typically requires longer design cycles than other types of equipment, as well as more support from the power supply vendor. Additionally, a medical equipment usually needs to have longer life expectancy than other equipment and often has to be supported by the power supply vendor for many years.

Market Overview:

  • The medical power supply market is expected register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are technological advancements in healthcare equipment, rise in the number of healthcare facilities, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and growing demand for portable and home-based devices.
  • Healthcare facilities are thriving across the globe, owing to technological innovations in the healthcare sector and a growing geriatric population, both of which are likely to change the face of the healthcare industry. Healthcare technologies are evolving in all possible aspects, ranging from patient registration to data monitoring, and from lab tests to self-care devices. Furthermore, the geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace, globally. Currently, about two-thirds of the world’s geriatric population lives in developing countries. This has prompted the need for an increase in the healthcare setups all over the world. Moreover, governments are taking initiatives to set up new and advanced healthcare facilities in developing countries to cater to the requirements of the growing population. The rise in the number of healthcare facilities will increase the demand for medical power supply, which is expected to drive the medical power supply market. Additionally, technological advancements in healthcare equipment, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for portable as well as home-based devices are also driving the growth of the medical power supply market.
  • However, high risk and increased cost of the medical supply devices are restraining the market’s growth. In a high-voltage DC system, electric power is taken from a three-phase AC network system, which is converted to a DC network system in a converter station. First, it is transmitted to the receiving end by a DC cable or a DC overhead line, and then inverted back to AC in another converter station and transferred to the receiving end AC network system. The converters required at both the ends of the line are much more expensive than conventional equipment. Converter substations are more complex than high-voltage AC substations, not only in terms of additional converting equipment, but also in terms of more complicated control and regulating systems. Moreover, while turning off a load connected to DC, the arcing at the switch due to wire inductance and load inductance becomes problematic. There is also a high risk of fire because of series and parallel arc faults, as corrosion of building components can also occur due to the DC leakage. This forces DC switches and safety equipment to be more robust, thereby increasing the equipment cost. Additionally, strict government regulations and guidelines are also further restricting the growth of the market.

    Medical Power Supply Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Delta Electronics Group
  • Emerson Network
  • Excelsys Technology
  • Globtek Inc.
  • Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd
  • Powerbox International AB
  • SL Industries Inc.
  • Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
  • TDK
  • Lambda Corporation
  • XP Power

    Key Market Trends:

    Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Type

    The increase in the number of government initiatives for the diagnosis of infectious disease, along with the rising need for fast detection of diseases, is contributing to the growing demand for the diagnostic and monitoring equipment, across the world. Government initiatives, awareness programs, and funding for research studies have influenced the healthcare industry. Governments are proactively investing in many of the research studies, including those for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.
    Technology holds a central role in expanding the market for diagnostic and monitoring devices. The increase in the aging population and the transformation of acute illnesses, such as heart failure, into chronic diseases indicate that the number of patients is also increasing. All the aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the huge market share of the concerned segment.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

    North America is the largest market for medical power supply, globally. The high growth registered by North America is attributed to the strong base of healthcare facilities, especially hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, in the region.
    In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. The factors, such as a huge population base, rising incidence of chronic disease, and rising healthcare facilities, are expected to drive the growth of the medical power supply market in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Detailed TOC of Medical Power Supply Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Equipment
    4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Healthcare Facilities
    4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases
    4.2.4 Growing Demand for Portable and Home-based Devices
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Huge Cost Involved in the Process
    4.3.2 Strict Government Regulations and Guidelines
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Open Frame Power Supply
    5.1.2 Enclosed Power Supply
    5.1.3 Adapter Power Supply
    5.1.4 Converters
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment
    5.2.1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
    5.2.1.2 Ultrasound
    5.2.1.3 X-Ray
    5.2.1.4 Computed Tomography
    5.2.1.5 Electrocardiogram
    5.2.1.6 Positron Emission Tomography
    5.2.1.7 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment
    5.2.2 Surgical Equipment
    5.2.3 Home Medical Equipment
    5.2.4 Dental Equipment
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Technology
    5.3.1 AC To DC Power Supply
    5.3.2 DC To DC Power Supply
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Delta Electronics Group
    6.1.2 Emerson Network
    6.1.3 Excelsys Technology
    6.1.4 Globtek Inc.
    6.1.5 Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd
    6.1.6 Powerbox International AB
    6.1.7 SL Industries Inc.
    6.1.8 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
    6.1.9 TDK-Lambda Corporation
    6.1.10 XP Power

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

