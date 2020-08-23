Medical Power Supply Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Medical Power Supply Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Medical Power Supply Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Medical Power Supply Industry. Medical Power Supply market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Medical Power Supply market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A power supply is an electrical device that supplies electric power to an electrical load. Safety is the primary factor that distinguishes medical-grade power supplies from commercial models. Also, a medical equipment typically requires longer design cycles than other types of equipment, as well as more support from the power supply vendor. Additionally, a medical equipment usually needs to have longer life expectancy than other equipment and often has to be supported by the power supply vendor for many years.

Market Overview:

The medical power supply market is expected register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are technological advancements in healthcare equipment, rise in the number of healthcare facilities, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and growing demand for portable and home-based devices.

Healthcare facilities are thriving across the globe, owing to technological innovations in the healthcare sector and a growing geriatric population, both of which are likely to change the face of the healthcare industry. Healthcare technologies are evolving in all possible aspects, ranging from patient registration to data monitoring, and from lab tests to self-care devices. Furthermore, the geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace, globally. Currently, about two-thirds of the world’s geriatric population lives in developing countries. This has prompted the need for an increase in the healthcare setups all over the world. Moreover, governments are taking initiatives to set up new and advanced healthcare facilities in developing countries to cater to the requirements of the growing population. The rise in the number of healthcare facilities will increase the demand for medical power supply, which is expected to drive the medical power supply market. Additionally, technological advancements in healthcare equipment, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for portable as well as home-based devices are also driving the growth of the medical power supply market.

However, high risk and increased cost of the medical supply devices are restraining the market’s growth. In a high-voltage DC system, electric power is taken from a three-phase AC network system, which is converted to a DC network system in a converter station. First, it is transmitted to the receiving end by a DC cable or a DC overhead line, and then inverted back to AC in another converter station and transferred to the receiving end AC network system. The converters required at both the ends of the line are much more expensive than conventional equipment. Converter substations are more complex than high-voltage AC substations, not only in terms of additional converting equipment, but also in terms of more complicated control and regulating systems. Moreover, while turning off a load connected to DC, the arcing at the switch due to wire inductance and load inductance becomes problematic. There is also a high risk of fire because of series and parallel arc faults, as corrosion of building components can also occur due to the DC leakage. This forces DC switches and safety equipment to be more robust, thereby increasing the equipment cost. Additionally, strict government regulations and guidelines are also further restricting the growth of the market. Medical Power Supply Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Delta Electronics Group

Emerson Network

Excelsys Technology

Globtek Inc.

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd

Powerbox International AB

SL Industries Inc.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

TDK

Lambda Corporation