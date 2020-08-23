Microfluidics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Microfluidics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Microfluidics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Microfluidics Industry. Microfluidics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Microfluidics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report estimates the global microfluidics market size by summing up the value of market segments divided on the basis of type of component, application, and materials. Further, each of these segments are sub-divided to cover all relevant categories.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999539
Market Overview:
Microfluidics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999539
Key Market Trends:
Clinical Diagnostics is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the microfluidics market, clinical diagnostics is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period.
A significant application area for microfluidic technology is clinical diagnostics. Specifically for clinical diagnostics, diseases, including toxicity, can be diagnosed by performing various biochemical analyzes and by observation of symptoms. The biochemical changes in the patient’s blood can signal organ damage or dysfunction, prior to observable microscopic cellular damages or other symptoms.
So there has been a large demand for the development of an easy-to-handle and inexpensive clinical diagnostic biochip using fully integrated plastic microfluidic chips, which have the sampling/identifying capability of fast and reliable measurements of metabolic parameters from a human body with minimum invasion. Thus, the growth of clinical diagnostics is expected to fuel the market’s growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
The North American region holds the largest market share in the market for microfluidics. This is attributed to factors, such as the well-established healthcare system, along with better reimbursement policies, and the higher adoption of novel therapeutics among the general population. Microfluidics is a vastly growing field in the United States, in terms of high budget sanctions for R&D. Molecular diagnostics and point-of-care diagnostics widely use microfluidic technology for various applications, and hence, they occupy a major market share in the United States. Owing to this, the United States has the largest market share of 88% in North America, and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.8% over the forecast period.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999539
Detailed TOC of Microfluidics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Testing
4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases
4.2.3 Faster Turn-around Time for Analysis and Improved Portability of Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Need for Specialized Skills in Operations and Complex Regulatory Approval Process
4.3.2 Low Adoption in Developing Countries due to High Prices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Microfluidic Chips
5.1.2 Micro Pumps
5.1.3 Micro Needles
5.1.4 Other Components
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Drug Delivery
5.2.2 High-throughput Screening
5.2.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics
5.2.4 Lab Analytics
5.2.4.1 Proteomics
5.2.4.2 Genomics
5.2.4.3 Cell-based Assay
5.2.4.4 Capillary Electrophoresis
5.2.5 Clinical Diagnostics
5.3 Material
5.3.1 Polymer
5.3.2 Silicone
5.3.3 Glass
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd
6.1.3 Agilent Technologies
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.
6.1.8 FluIdigm Corporation
6.1.9 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)
6.1.10 Micronit Microfluidics
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Infection Surveillance System Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026
Biometrics in Government Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2025
High Temperature Structural Ceramics Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Lepidolite Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Vacuum Furnaces Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Antiviral Agents Eye Drops Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026