Microfluidics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Microfluidics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Microfluidics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Microfluidics Industry. Microfluidics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Microfluidics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global microfluidics market size by summing up the value of market segments divided on the basis of type of component, application, and materials. Further, each of these segments are sub-divided to cover all relevant categories.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999539

Market Overview:

The global microfluidics market was valued at USD 4,748.18 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 13,348.29 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.80%. Factors that are propelling the growth of the market include rising demand for point-of-care testing, increasing Incidences of chronic diseases, faster turn-around time for analysis, and improved portability of devices.

POC testing allows healthcare experts to diagnose a patient in the physician’s office, in an ambulance, at home, field, or in the hospital. Microfluidic technology-assisted devices are being employed for POC testing, as they require small volumes of samples and use micro-fabricated channels to analyze these samples. POC testing devices are already popular in glucose, blood, hemoglobin, and HIV testing domains. Future POC testing devices are likely to focus more on antibiotics therapies and cancer.

With the wide range of applications offered by these devices, microfluidic technology-based POC testing devices have immense potential in the developing and developed countries, as the percentage of population affected by these diseases is high. Microfluidics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann

LA Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

FluIdigm Corporation

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)