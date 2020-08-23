Mobile Satellite Services Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Satellite Services Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Mobile Satellite Services Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Mobile Satellite Services Industry. Mobile Satellite Services market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Mobile Satellite Services market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Mobile satellite services (MSS) are the telecom services provided to mobile users with the help of satellite technology to establish communication between portable terminals or mobile devices. The availability of mobile communication beyond the terrestrial-based wireless system is a salient feature of MSS. The cost of mobile devices and the poor connection between mobile devices are key drawbacks of these services. MSS is used for emergencies such as distress, natural disasters, war zones, and breakdown of emergency communication.

The mobile satellite services market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The usage of satellite communication services for IoT, as well as in the disaster management areas in developed regions, is expected to boost the market studied, over the forecast period. Mobile satellites services can find space for a various range of applications, including telecommunication, weather prediction, and navigation, military intelligence, and space exploration. Additionally, augmenting 5G mobile networks with next-generation satellite capabilities helps the mobile satellite operators in playing a vital role in the emerging 5G ecosystem.

Until recently, the MSS frequency bands were separate from the bands used for terrestrial cellular, because of, which the mobile user either needed a dual frequency band handset or two separate handsets. However, in the past decade, several system planners have proposed that segments of the MSS frequency bands be used for both terrestrial cellular and satellite communications so that the handsets might be simplified and the user’s service is always through the same service provider.

The terrestrial cellular network to support this mode of operation is called the ancillary terrestrial component (ATC). Although, this will put additional burdens on the existing frequency allocations and require special precautions to protect GPS operations in adjacent bands, conditional approvals for concept have been already obtained in the United States for the deployment of new integrated satellite and terrestrial networks using standard devices with form factors similar to current PCS/Cellular devices. There is a convergence between emerging wireless and mobile satellite services. Examples include deployment of S-Band and L-Band integrated MSS networks in the United States by ICO Global Communications (DSDB recently acquired by Dish Network), TerreStar, and LightSquared.

Interoperability is described as the ability of diverse information systems, devices, and applications to connect, in a synchronized manner, inter and intra organizational boundaries to access, exchange, and cooperatively use the data amongst stakeholders. Data exchange architectures and standards allow relevant data to be shared effectively and securely, within all applicable settings and with relevant stakeholders (including with the person whose information is being shared).

Optimally, interoperability facilitates the connections and integrations across these communication systems to occur regardless of the data’s origin or destination and ensures the data are usable and readily available to share without additional intervention by the end user. In the mobile satellite services market, the connection can happen between fixed satellite services to MSS or others as well. It requires the facilities to have the interoperability; otherwise, the function may fail.

