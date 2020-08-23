Modular Data Center Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Modular Data Center Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Modular Data Center Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Modular Data Center Industry. Modular Data Center market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Modular Data Center market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Modular data center solutions represent one approach that is designed to enhance installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. For instance, a brick-and-mortar data center facility typically takes 18 months of planning and implementation to make it serviceable. Modular solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks.
Market Overview:
Modular Data Center Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Telecom Sector to hold Major Share
The telecom providers, to optimize their networks and the digital services running on them, are going to need more compute and storage capacity to be deployed across carrier networks. Additionally, the increasing 4G penetration and the upcoming 5G wave are further motivating telecom vendors to invest in the modular data center market for more network functionality and much higher ability to manage networks around the edges.
Intel is working on distributing data centers across the cloud with the help of 5G technology and the edge data center movement. The company is carrying out many large interoperability trials with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson.
The increasing mobile penetration and rising government laws regarding data security concerns are also fueling the adoption of modular data centers among telecom vendors.
For instance, in 2017, mobile data traffic, globally, reached 11 Exabyte’s (11 billion gigabytes) a month, climbing rapidly into the future. Additionally, in April 2017, the Australian government introduced data retention law, which states that telecommunication companies, operating in the region, need to store and manage customer data for at least two years. Hence, these laws are forcing companies to adopt data centers.
North America holds the largest Share
Being the hub for large-scale organizations and armed with higher internet penetration, North America accounts for the major share of the global modular data center market. Cutthroat competition in the market prompts organizations to adopt cost-effective solutions. The United States is a major market for global modular data centers. The organizations are investing in modular data centers to gain significant cost benefit, which is associated with their deployment. Big data and IoT penetration in the region will transform the demand for next-generation modular data centers. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability as well as their capacity.
Detailed TOC of Modular Data Center Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Mobility and Scalability of Modular Data Centers
4.3.2 Disaster Recovery Advantages
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitations in High Performance Computing and Threats from Substitutes
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution and Services
5.1.1 Function Module Solution
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Appliation
5.2.1 Disaster Backup
5.2.2 High Performance/ Edge Computing
5.2.3 Data Center Expansion
5.2.4 Starter Data Centers
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 IT
5.3.2 Telecom
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 Government
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.3 Dell EMC
6.1.4 HPE Company
6.1.5 Cisco System Inc.
6.1.6 Vertiv Co
6.1.7 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.8 Cannon Technologies Ltd
6.1.9 Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG
6.1.10 Instant Data Centers LLC
6.1.11 Flexenclosure AB
6.1.12 Colt Group SA
6.1.13 Bladeroom Group Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
