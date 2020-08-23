Modular Data Center Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Modular Data Center Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Modular Data Center Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Modular Data Center Industry. Modular Data Center market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Modular Data Center market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Modular data center solutions represent one approach that is designed to enhance installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. For instance, a brick-and-mortar data center facility typically takes 18 months of planning and implementation to make it serviceable. Modular solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks.

The modular data center market was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2018. The modular data center solution units facilitate the physical build of IT infrastructure. The modular approach can be focused on the data center level or at a more granular level. For instance, more granular approaches can go down to the rack level. As the market for x86-based servers, storage, and network equipment has grown, end users across a broad spectrum of vertical markets have been exploring ways to find more effective methods of installing and managing data center equipment.

The modular approach of data centers has been gaining enterprises’ attention, owing to its ability of timely deployment and incremental expansion. Unlike the traditional way to implement the entire capacity at once to meet future demands, modular data center design enables an incremental addition of capacity.

Organizations are looking toward modular services to optimize their infrastructure by selecting the desired services from the available integrated portfolio. With standardized delivery deployment, several service options are made available from online catalogs. These options offer the ability to lower the upfront investment for companies. IBM’s integrated managed infrastructure services is a fine example of this situation.

Disaster recovery has become an important factor for organizations investing in modular data centers. The market is driven by various industry trends, which are moving toward more agile practices. The mobility and scalability of the modular data centers further drive the market. However, price and vendor lock-in are constraining the market growth.

