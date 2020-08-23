Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Molecular Diagnostics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Molecular Diagnostics Industry. Molecular Diagnostics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Molecular Diagnostics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Molecular diagnostic tests detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA (including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others), which may or may not be associated with diseases. Molecular diagnostics has been revolutionized over the past few decades. Currently, it is the driving force behind the transformation in healthcare, thus, leading to innovations in the field of molecular biology. These include next-generation sequencing, microarray technologies, liquid biopsies, early cancer detection, direct-to-consumer testing, and point-of-care assays.

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 7,854.45 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 13,340.35 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in the world, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, recent advancements in pharmacogenomics, and rapidly evolving technology.

Molecular diagnostics is considered to be the best method to identify and characterize a microorganism. An effective test must be precise, rapid, and also be able to measure the infectious burden. Better testing quickly identifies the organism’s strain and drug susceptibility, thus, reducing the delay in finding the right antibiotic. Technological advancements, like a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have also made it possible to identify the antimicrobial resistance genes and provide public health information, such as strain characterization by genotyping. The infectious disease segment currently records the highest growth in the molecular diagnostics market. Molecular Diagnostics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

