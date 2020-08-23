Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Mononucleosis Diagnostic Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Industry. Mononucleosis Diagnostic market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Mononucleosis Diagnostic market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , mononucleosis diagnostics refers to the detection of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The market comprises various detection tests used for the diagnosis of mononucleosis. There are various tests available in the market, such as the monospot test, complete blood count test, and Epstein Barr virus (EBV) antibody test. Furthermore, the market is segmented by the end user, which is further sub-segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and other end users.
Market Overview:
Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Monospot Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
A monospot test, also known as a heterophile antibody test, is a rapid test for the detection of infectious mononucleosis caused due to Epstein–Barr virus (EBV). This test is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the benefits associated with the test, such as non-interference with other tests, accurate results, rapid detection of antibodies, and cost-effectiveness. The monospot test can be used in the detection of other diseases with similar symptoms, such as HIV, cytomegalovirus infection, and strep throat. Serological tests are the most common types of tests performed by the doctors to assign stage-specific treatments to patients. The major market players are focusing on the development of advanced products, which is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the rising disease prevalence and the increase in awareness and knowledge regarding the disease are expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Market
The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest growth rate for the mononucleosis diagnostic market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising adolescent population in the region is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of UNICEF, more than half of all adolescents across the world live in Asia, while South Asia is home to the largest number of adolescents in any region in the world (around 340 million ). South Asia is followed by East Asia and the Pacific, with around 277 million. Thus, owing to the number of adolescents, the region is expected to hold tremendous market opportunities over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Health Awareness and Knowledge among Patients
4.2.2 Technological Advancements Leading to Faster Diagnosis
4.2.3 Rise in the Adolescent Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limitations of Available Tests for the Diagnosis of Mononucleosis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Test
5.1.1 Monospot Test
5.1.2 Complete Blood Count Test
5.1.3 Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) Antibody Test
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Laboratories
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Arlington Scientific Inc.
6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.5 Cardinal Health Inc.
6.1.6 Immunostics Inc.
6.1.7 Meridian Bioscience
6.1.8 Quidel Corporation
6.1.9 Sekisui Diagnostics
6.1.10 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
