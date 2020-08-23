Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Mononucleosis Diagnostic Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Industry. Mononucleosis Diagnostic market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Mononucleosis Diagnostic market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , mononucleosis diagnostics refers to the detection of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The market comprises various detection tests used for the diagnosis of mononucleosis. There are various tests available in the market, such as the monospot test, complete blood count test, and Epstein Barr virus (EBV) antibody test. Furthermore, the market is segmented by the end user, which is further sub-segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and other end users.

Market Overview:

The major factors that are responsible for the growth of the global mononucleosis diagnostics market include the rising health awareness and knowledge among patients, technological advancements leading to faster diagnosis, and the rise in the adolescent population. These factors are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Mononucleosis is an infectious disease caused due to the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), with infection typically occurring in teenagers. This virus can spread through the saliva. If anyone gets EBV, they may probably become immune to mononucleosis for the rest of their life. The rising awareness and knowledge about mononucleosis are driving the growth of the market. The virus that causes mononucleosis plays a role in the development of various types of head and neck cancer, thereby leading to awareness among the general population. Furthermore, there is an increase in the adolescent population across the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is expected to drive the overall growth of the market. As mononucleosis occurs in younger people, the large patient pool is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market. According to the estimates of the United States Census Bureau, in 2017, there were 41,910,114 people aged between 10-19 in the United States, which is approximately 13% of the total population. In addition, according to the data published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), an estimated 60% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa is below the age of 25. Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Abbott Laboratories

Arlington Scientific Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Immunostics Inc.

Meridian Bioscience

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics