Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification And Purification Services Market Research Report 2020-2030

Several big pharma companies are known to outsource more than half of their clinical-stage oligonucleotide manufacturing operations. Anticipating a sharp rise in demand, oligonucleotide manufacturers are increasingly consolidating their portfolios, building new capabilities and expanding their respective capacities, mostly through acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge.

The USD 5.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification And Purification Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of manufacturing

  • Custom manufacturing
  • Large-scale manufacturing

Type of Oligonucleotides manufactured

  • Antisense Oligonucleotides
  • miRNAs
  • shRNAs
  • siRNAs
  • Other Oligonucleotides

Scale of operation

  • Clinical
  • Commercial

Purpose of production

  • In-house
  • Outsourced

Target therapeutic area

  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Cardiovascular Disorders
  • Genetic Disorders
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Neuromuscular Disorders
  • Oncological Disorders
  • Ophthalmic Disorders
  • Other Therapeutic Areas

Size of manufacturer

  • Small
  • Mid-sized
  • Large

Key Geographical Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/oligonucleotide-synthesis/304.html

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
  • BioSpring
  • CordenPharma
  • Integrated DNA Technologies
  • Kaneka Eurogentec
  • LGC Biosearch Technologies
  • Microsynth
  • Nitto Denko Avecia
  • Sigma Aldrich
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Trilink Biotechnologies

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
  5. Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
  6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
  7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
  8. Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
  9. Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
  10. Partnerships and Collaborations
  11. Recent Expansions
  12. Clinical Trial Analysis
  13. Capacity Analysis
  14. Demand Analysis
  15. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  16. Swot Analysis
  17. Survey Analysis
  18. Executive Insights
  19. Concluding Remarks
  20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/oligonucleotide-synthesis/304.html    

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]