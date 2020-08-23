Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market Report – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2030

Ophthalmic diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, dry eye and glaucoma, are considered among the leading causes of vision loss across the globe. According to the World Health Organization’s report published in 2019, at least 2.2 billion individuals in the world are reported to be visually impaired. In fact, blindness caused due to multiple reasons, is projected to increase to 75 million affected individuals by 2020.

Key Inclusions

A detailed review of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market landscape, featuring a list of over 240 CMOs and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, scale of operation (preclinical, pilot, clinical, and commercial), type of product (APIs and FDFs), type of FDF manufactured (solids, semi-solids, liquids, suspensions, and injectables), type of primary packaging (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes, sachets / pouches, blister packing, and other forms), type of service(s) offered (pre-formulation, drug formulation, method validation, process development, analytical testing, stability studies, technology transfer, scale-up, fill / finish, and regulatory support), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.

A company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent ophthalmic drug contract manufacturers based on supplier strength (which was calculated considering the size of employee base of a company and its experience in this field) and service strength (quantified based on type of FDF manufactured, type of primary packaging, type of service(s) offered, scale of operation, number and location of manufacturing facilities, and number of regulatory accreditations / certifications)..

Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of ophthalmic drug products. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments (expansions), and awards and accolades received, as well as an informed future outlook.

A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ophthalmic drug products, highlighting prevalent trends across parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and trial location, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted), study focus, and key disease indications (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted).

An informed estimate of the annual commercial demand for ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs (in million litres), taking into account the top 30 small molecule-based ophthalmic drugs; the analysis takes into consideration the target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the aforementioned products. The annual clinical demand for ophthalmic drug products was also estimated, taking into account ongoing and planned clinical trials.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. It also provides the likely distribution of the global ophthalmic product-related manufacturing capacity available across different types of companies (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized), scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), types of FDFs manufactured (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, and ointment tubes), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific).

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing CMO services to ophthalmic drug developers.

A discussion on the emerging trends and potential market drivers, such as the growing ophthalmic drugs / therapies pipeline, rise in outsourcing activity for sterile manufacturing operations, adoption of innovative technologies and increasing opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to impact the evolution of the market in the coming years.

A detailed list of over 55 ophthalmic medical device contract manufacturers, along with information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location, key application area(s) (diagnostics, drug delivery, therapeutics, and others), type of manufacturing service(s) offered (design, component manufacturing, assembly, prototype development, sterilization, quality assurance, and packaging), type of additional service(s) offered (consultancy, documentation, inspection / testing, labelling, logistics, project management, regulatory support, repair, warehouse / storage, and others), scale of operation (pilot and commercial), device class-related expertise (class I, class II and class III), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Type of product

Ophthalmic API

Ophthalmic drug FDF

Type of FDF manufactured

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid / suspension

Type of primary packaging

Ampoule / vial

Glass / plastic bottle

Ointment tube

Blister packing

Other forms

Scale of manufacturing

Clinical

Commercial

Company size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very large

Target disease indication

Age-related macular degeneration

Dry eye

Glaucoma

Other disease segments

Key geographical regions

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the world

