Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Industry. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is segmented by drugs (biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dopamine-D2 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and meglitinides) and geography.

A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors, extending from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific macroeconomic influences that are needed to analyze future trends. The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the market studied, in terms of brand-level market dynamics.

Market Overview:

  • The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is estimated to be USD 39.2 billion in 2019, and it is growing because of the rise in the Type 2 diabetes population.
  • Approximately 10% of diabetes cases worldwide contribute to Type 1 diabetes, and 90% of diabetes cases contribute to Type 2 diabetes.
  • The number of people who have diabetes is likely to reach 592 million by 2035. In 2013, the economic costs of diabetes across the world were estimated to be USD 548 billion.
  • Thus, the rise in prevalence of diabetes worldwide is likely to create a vast demand for diabetes drugs.

    Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Takeda
  • Pfizer
  • Eli Lilly
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals
  • Astellas
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Merck And Co.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi

    Key Market Trends: – DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Has the Largest Market Share

    The DPP-4 inhibitors segment of the global oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at USD 10,538.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
    DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure.
    Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs, and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs.
    During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

    Asia Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market

    Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
    This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences.
    Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drugs market.
    India, China, and Japan lead the market, due to the growing diabetes population in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Detailed TOC of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug
    5.1.1 Biguanides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.1.1 Metformins
    5.1.2 Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.2.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
    5.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)
    5.1.4 Sodium – glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
    5.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
    5.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
    5.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
    5.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)
    5.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)
    5.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)
    5.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)
    5.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)
    5.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas
    5.1.7 Meglitinides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.7.1 Meglitinides
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.3 Latin America
    5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
    5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

    6 MARKET INDICATORS
    6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
    6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Takeda
    7.1.2 Pfizer
    7.1.3 Eli Lilly
    7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
    7.1.5 Astellas
    7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim
    7.1.7 Merck And Co.
    7.1.8 AstraZeneca
    7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb
    7.1.10 Novartis
    7.1.11 Sanofi

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

