Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The market is segmented by component (glucometer device, blood glucose test strips, lancets), and geography.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (glucometer device, blood glucose test strips, lancets), and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Blood Glucose Test Strips Hold the Highest Market Share

Blood glucose test strips have the highest market share, with 77%, in the global personal usage market of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices. As the blood glucose test strips are only for one-time use, the expenditure spent on test strips is high because of the need for their continuous replacement.

The glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. Test strips, on the other hand, are supposed to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed of after one use. Thus, this presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip segment is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Highest Market Share, with a 21.63% CAGR

The North America test strips market has the highest market share, with a revenue of USD 2 billion, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The United States alone has around 80% share in the North America blood glucose test strips market.

The price policies and favorable reimbursement policies in North America are driving the growth of the North America personal-use glucometer device market.

Detailed TOC of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Usage

5.1.1 Personal-use Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.2.2 Test Strips

5.2.3 Lancets

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

