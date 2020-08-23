Photonic Integrated Circuit Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Photonic Integrated Circuit Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Photonic Integrated Circuit Industry. Photonic Integrated Circuit market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Photonic Integrated Circuit market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Multiple photonic components, such as waveguides, lasers, modulators, and detectors, when integrated on a single chip are referred to as photonic ICs. When compared to traditional ICs, photonic ICs are extremely fast, accommodate higher bandwidth, and are highly power efficient.
Market Overview:
Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share
GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple’s iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.
The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.
In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.
North America to Hold a Major Market Share
In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.
Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively.
Detailed TOC of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Market
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Wide Range of Applications in Telecommunications and Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Strong Demand for Traditional ICs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Component
5.1.1 Laser (Optical Laser)
5.1.2 Modulators
5.1.3 Detectors
5.1.4 Transceivers
5.1.5 Multiplexer / Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
5.1.6 Optical Amplifiers
5.2 By Type of Raw Material
5.2.1 III-V Material
5.2.2 Lithium Niobate
5.2.3 Silica-on-Silicon
5.2.4 Quantum Dots
5.2.5 Other Raw Materials (Graphene, Silicon-on-Insulator)
5.3 By Integration Process
5.3.1 Hybrid
5.3.2 Monolithic
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Telecommunications
5.4.2 Biomedical
5.4.3 Data Centers
5.4.4 Other Applications (Optical Sensors(LiDAR), Metrology, etc.)
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Neophotonics Corporation
6.1.2 Infinera Corporation
6.1.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.
6.1.4 Intel Corporation
6.1.5 Colorchip Ltd
6.1.6 Ciena Corporation
6.1.7 Finisar Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Source Photonics Inc.
6.1.10 Luxtera
6.1.11 VLC Photonics
6.1.12 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
