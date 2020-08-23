Photonic Integrated Circuit Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Photonic Integrated Circuit Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Photonic Integrated Circuit Industry. Photonic Integrated Circuit market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Photonic Integrated Circuit market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Multiple photonic components, such as waveguides, lasers, modulators, and detectors, when integrated on a single chip are referred to as photonic ICs. When compared to traditional ICs, photonic ICs are extremely fast, accommodate higher bandwidth, and are highly power efficient.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999453

Market Overview:

The global photonic integrated circuit market was valued at USD 472.5 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology is widely used to transfer huge amounts of data at a very high speed and finds applications in the field of optical fiber communications. One of the most significant drawbacks that PICs address is the power consumption issue. In fact, it is estimated that annually more than 5% of all the electricity generated, globally, was used in data center establishments, and this consumption is rising by at least 1.7% every year. But in the case of photonic ICs, it is estimated that the power consumed in such critical applications could be reduced by at least 50%.

Similar to the traditional PICs, which operate at wavelengths of 1.3 and 1.55Î¼m, even hybrid PICs find great applications in telecommunication business and data centers. The need for high rate of data transfer, which cannot be accommodated by the traditional ICs, is the major factor leading to increased adoption of hybrid PIC in both telecom and data center markets.

The increasing number of cloud applications are rapidly up scaling the traffic that has to be handled by data centers. According to Cisco Systems, as of 2017, the volume of cloud traffic alone, across the data centers, exceeded 5 zettabytes per year, indicating a critical need for advanced switching and data transfer hardware, which can be met by hybrid PICs.

Although hybrid photonic integrated circuits are highly efficient and pose several advantages, when compared to their predecessors. They are still new to the market, and hence, experience a very low level of market penetration, when compared to the traditional ICs.< Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Neophotonics Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Intel Corporation

Colorchip Ltd

Ciena Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Source Photonics Inc.

Luxtera

VLC Photonics