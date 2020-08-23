Polymeric Biomaterials Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Polymeric Biomaterials Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Polymeric Biomaterials Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Polymeric Biomaterials Industry. Polymeric Biomaterials market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Polymeric Biomaterials market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Polymeric biomaterials refer to the synthetic, natural, and hybrid materials that are applied in the field of therapeutics and pharmaceuticals. The similarities between natural tissues, proteins, and polysaccharides and synthetic polymers with their long-chain architecture lead to the reasonable conclusion that synthetic polymers are better representations of natural tissue response, when compared to metals and ceramics.
Market Overview:
Polymeric Biomaterials Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Cardiology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the market, cardiology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Recent years have observed promising applications of polymeric biomaterials in cardiac repair and regeneration. Organ failure is also one among the major health problems, globally recognized. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that there will be 23.6 million deaths annually by 2030, due to CVD, with the largest increase in Southeast Asia. To combat the rising burden of diseases and related unmet needs, several cardiac specialized universities across the world have launched initiatives in cardiac restoration therapy, to act as alternative therapeutic options to replace transplants. However, the growth is expected to be steady, as market approval is a major hindrance. Over the forecast period, the growth is estimated to be about 16.0%.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for polymeric biomaterials and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the United States, there are several private companies, which have vast expertise in biopolymers with access to advanced technology and custom synthesis. These companies have businesses across drug research and medical device manufacturers, which act as contract research organizations acting as partners to major healthcare firms. Furthermore, the region has manufacturing units for several major medical device and pharmaceutical companies, such as Abbott, Allergan, 3M, and Baxter, among others, which have a wide range of products, across multiple therapeutic areas, which drives the investment opportunity by investors, high competition for raw material providers, and long-term partnerships for the development of advanced end products to be used in hospitals. Thus, over the forecast period, this region is likely to remain a major lucrative market, with an estimated CAGR of 15.9%.
Detailed TOC of Polymeric Biomaterials Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 New Innovations in the Field of Polymeric Biomaterials
4.2.2 Increasing Applications of Polymeric Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with Polymeric Biomaterials
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Neurology
5.1.2 Cardiology
5.1.3 Orthopedics
5.1.4 Ophthalmology
5.1.5 Wound Care
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BASF SE
6.1.2 Bezwada Biomedical LLC
6.1.3 Corbion NV
6.1.4 Covestro AG
6.1.5 Evonik Industries AG
6.1.6 Royal DSM
6.1.7 Starch Medical Inc.
6.1.8 Victrex PLC
6.1.9 W. L. Gore and Associates
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
