Precision Medicine Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Precision Medicine Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Precision Medicine Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Precision Medicine Industry. Precision Medicine market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Precision Medicine market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Precision medicine, a combination of molecular biology techniques and systems biology, is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. The market growth for this approach is gaining momentum, as it takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle, for each person, while developing drugs and vaccines.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999541
Market Overview:
Precision Medicine Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999541
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the precision medicine market, oncology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period.
Precision medicine applications are primarily directed toward better treatment against oncological diseases, with an estimated more than 30% market dominance over other segments. As per the data reported in clinicaltrials.gov, the United States and some European countries are the major hubs for conducting and recruiting patient pool for precision medicine applications in oncology, globally. The high support from the government through funding and rapid growth of genomic analysis are expected to augment the growth of the precision medicine market at a fast rate, over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for precision medicine, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Former President Barack Obama, in 2015, unveiled the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a bold new enterprise to revolutionize medicine and generate the scientific evidence needed to move the concept of precision medicine into every-day clinical practice.
The Precision Medicine Initiative also includes ongoing efforts through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), which has enrolled over 450,000 veterans in the Million Veteran Program (MVP), a participant-driven research cohort. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and the Office for Civil Rights announced in February 2016 that they will build research and data capacity, technical tools, and policies to accelerate precision medicine, thereby, boosting the precision medicine market in the country.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999541
Detailed TOC of Precision Medicine Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Online Collaborative Forums
4.2.2 Increasing Efforts to Characterize Genes
4.2.3 Advancement in Cancer Biology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Perils of Data Sharing
4.3.2 Shift From Treatment-based To Preventive Healthcare
4.3.3 Declining Trends in FDA Pharmacotherapy Approval Rate
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Big Data Analytics
5.1.2 Bioinformatics
5.1.3 Gene Sequencing
5.1.4 Drug Discovery
5.1.5 Companion Diagnostics
5.1.6 Other Technologies
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2 CNS
5.2.3 Immunology
5.2.4 Respiratory
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Biocrates Life Sciences AG
6.1.2 Nanostring Technologies
6.1.3 Intomics
6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.5 Eagle Genomics Ltd
6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.7 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
6.1.8 Medtronic
6.1.9 Novartis AG
6.1.10 Qiagen NV
6.1.11 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Interference Filters Market Size Report 2020 Market Dynamics and Developments, Industry Research Report by Top Manufactures, Types, Applications Forecast to 2026
Angiogenesis Modulators Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026
Maritime VSAT Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2023
Strength Training Devices Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
IQF Blueberry Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Propolis Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026