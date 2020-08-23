Precision Medicine Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Precision Medicine Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Precision Medicine Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Precision Medicine Industry. Precision Medicine market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Precision Medicine market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Precision medicine, a combination of molecular biology techniques and systems biology, is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. The market growth for this approach is gaining momentum, as it takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle, for each person, while developing drugs and vaccines.

Market Overview:

The global precision medicine market was valued at USD 48,554.1 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 84,590.21 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing online collaborative forums, increasing efforts to characterize genes, and advancements in cancer biology. The fundamental concept of precision medicine is to understand the genetic makeup and difference at a population level, and further at an individual level, in order to customize a drug that targets a particular gene type. Hence, sequencing or characterizing genes is the most important method to gain information about genes and their possible mutations.

The functional characterization of identified genomic mutations, coupled with comprehensive clinical data available in electronic health records, has the potential to provide compelling evidence to implicate novel disease and/or drug-associated mutations in phenotypically well-characterized patients. There have been increasing efforts made by both the government and private players to establish databases that contain information of characterized genes of a large population. Some countries are establishing a national repository of genetic information to accelerate the research in precision medicine. Methods, such as meta-analysis, transcriptome data analysis, and RNA-seq data analysis, are employed to characterize genes, generally. Precision Medicine Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

