Presently, there are more than 10 approved gene therapies; over 465 product candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of a variety of disease indications

Encouraging clinical results across various metabolic, hematological and ophthalmic disorders have inspired research groups across the world to focus their efforts on the development of novel gene editing therapies. In fact, the gene therapy pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years, with three products being approved in 2019 alone; namely Beperminogene perplasmid (AnGes), ZOLGENSMA® (AveXis) and ZYNTEGLO™ (bluebird bio). Further, there are multiple pipeline candidates in mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials that are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

The USD 11.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Gene Therapy Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key therapeutic areas

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Genetic disorders

Hematological disorders

Metabolic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Oncological disorders

Others

Type of vector

Adeno associated virus

Adenovirus

Herpes simplex virus type 1

Lentivirus

Plasmid DNA

Retrovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Type of therapy

Ex vivo

In vivo

Type of gene modification

Gene augmentation

Immunotherapy

Oncolytic therapy

Others

Route of administration

Intraarticular

Intracerebellar

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Intravenous

Intravitreal

Intravesical

Subretinal

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Advantagene

Advaxis

BioMarin

bluebird bio

FKD Therapies

Freeline Therapeutics

GenSight Biologics

Gradalis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Marsala Biotech

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

Sarepta Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

Tocagen

Transgene

uniQure Biopharma

VBL Therapeutics

ViroMed

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Gene Delivery Vectors Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario Competitive Landscape Marketed Gene Therapies Key Commercialization Strategies Late Stage (Phase II/III and Above) Gene Therapies

Emerging Technologies Promising Therapeutics Areas Patent Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions Funding and Investment Analysis Cost Price Analysis Big Pharma Players: Analysis of Gene Therapy Related Initiatives Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Vector Manufacturing Case Study: Gene Therapy Supply Chain Conclusion Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

