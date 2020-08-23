Bulletin Line

Presently, there are more than 10 approved gene therapies; over 465 product candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of a variety of disease indications

Encouraging clinical results across various metabolic, hematological and ophthalmic disorders have inspired research groups across the world to focus their efforts on the development of novel gene editing therapies. In fact, the gene therapy pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years, with three products being approved in 2019 alone; namely Beperminogene perplasmid (AnGes), ZOLGENSMA® (AveXis) and ZYNTEGLO™ (bluebird bio). Further, there are multiple pipeline candidates in mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials that are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

The USD 11.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Gene Therapy Market has been analyzed across the following segments:     

Key therapeutic areas

  • Autoimmune disorders
  • Cardiovascular diseases
  • Genetic disorders
  • Hematological disorders
  • Metabolic disorders
  • Ophthalmic disorders
  • Oncological disorders
  • Others

Type of vector

  • Adeno associated virus
  • Adenovirus
  • Herpes simplex virus type 1
  • Lentivirus
  • Plasmid DNA
  • Retrovirus
  • Vaccinia Virus

Type of therapy

  • Ex vivo
  • In vivo

Type of gene modification

  • Gene augmentation
  • Immunotherapy
  • Oncolytic therapy
  • Others

Route of administration

  • Intraarticular
  • Intracerebellar
  • Intramuscular
  • Intradermal
  • Intravenous
  • Intravitreal
  • Intravesical
  • Subretinal
  • Others

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific

The Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Advantagene
  • Advaxis
  • BioMarin
  • bluebird bio
  • FKD Therapies
  • Freeline Therapeutics
  • GenSight Biologics
  • Gradalis
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • Marsala Biotech
  • Orchard Therapeutics
  • Pfizer
  • Sarepta Therapeutics
  • Spark Therapeutics
  • Tocagen
  • Transgene
  • uniQure Biopharma
  • VBL Therapeutics
  • ViroMed

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Gene Delivery Vectors
  5. Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario
  6. Competitive Landscape
  7. Marketed Gene Therapies
  8. Key Commercialization Strategies
  9. Late Stage (Phase II/III and Above) Gene Therapies

 

  1. Emerging Technologies
  2. Promising Therapeutics Areas
  3. Patent Analysis
  4. Mergers and Acquisitions
  5. Funding and Investment Analysis
  6. Cost Price Analysis
  7. Big Pharma Players: Analysis of Gene Therapy Related Initiatives
  8. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  9. Vector Manufacturing
  10. Case Study: Gene Therapy Supply Chain
  11. Conclusion
  12. Interview Transcripts
  13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  14. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

