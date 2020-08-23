Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Rapid Diagnostic Kits Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Rapid Diagnostic Kits Industry. Rapid Diagnostic Kits market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Rapid Diagnostic Kits market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , rapid medical diagnostic kits are used for detecting or diagnosing a wide range of infections, conditions, and diseases that the person might be suffering from. Moreover, these kits offer an accurate diagnosis for diseases, such as malaria, and conditions, such as diabetes and pregnancy. The rapidly growing medical diagnostics industry and high demand for the preventive management of infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria, worldwide, are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the rapid diagnostic kits market.
Market Overview:
Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Veterinary testing is the segment under application that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period
There are several rapid diagnostic kits available in the market for veterinary testing. The range of different innovative technologies is available for real-time or rapid diagnosis of livestock diseases. The major advantage of rapid diagnostic kits is the cost, as costs less to test pets and other veterinary animals. All these benefits of rapid diagnostics kits are driving the veterinary segment of the market studied, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
The use of kits in home healthcare testing is also increasing every day, and no special skill is required to use the kits so patients can perform rapid diagnostic tests at home with the help of these kits, which are readily available in the market. Such benefits of the kits and the increasing adoption of the same by people are expected to help the market studied grow during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific registered the fastest growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness high growth, due to the presence of a large base of patients with unmet medical needs in emerging economies, such as India and China. This is expected to help the Asia-Pacific rapid medical diagnostic kits market grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of local manufacturers of RDT kits and the rising disease prevalence are propelling the need for rapid diagnostics, in turn, boosting the market growth over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for the Diagnosis of infectious Diseases
4.2.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis among People
4.2.3 Shift in Technological and Commercial Environment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Newer Rapid Diagnostic Tests
4.3.2 Failure to Eliminate the Need for Microscopy Diagnosis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Flow Through
5.1.2 Solid Phase
5.1.3 Lateral Flow
5.1.4 Agglutination Assays
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinical Testing
5.2.2 Home Testing
5.2.3 Veterinary Testing
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ACON Laboratories Inc.
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.
6.1.4 Artron Laboratories Inc.
6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.6 BTNX Inc.
6.1.7 Meridian Bioscience Inc.
6.1.8 Creative Diagnostics
6.1.9 McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.11 Zoetis Inc.
6.1.12 BioMerieux
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
