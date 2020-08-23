Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Renal Biomarkers Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Renal Biomarkers

Renal Biomarkers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Renal Biomarkers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Renal Biomarkers Industry. Renal Biomarkers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Renal Biomarkers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

In the report, a detailed analysis of the global renal biomarkers market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by biomarker type, diagnostic technique, and end user.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999537

Market Overview:

  • The global renal biomarkers market was valued at USD 1,023.04 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 1,552.60 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.20%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of various kidney-related diseases, the high prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the leading causes of renal diseases, and rapid technological advancements in the field of genetics.
  • Advancements in the field of genetic technology during the last decade have enlightened people’s knowledge regarding genetic regulatory pathways related to renal biomarkers. Due to rapid advances in genomic technologies, genetics analyses have become essential in clinical practice and research. Moreover, with the development of computer technology, renal biomarkers testing has become widely accessible and feasible to perform, even in small-sized laboratories. Recent advances in genetics have created opportunities to study kidney disease in a variety of platforms, applied to human populations. Renal biomarkers can also be integrated into genetic-level technological advancements for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. These rapid advances in genetics led to the development of more advanced renal biomarkers for treating kidney diseases, which ultimately drives the market.

    Renal Biomarkers Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)
  • Bioporto AS
  • Astute Medical Inc.
  • Randox Laborotories Ltd
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ag
  • Biomerieux

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999537

    Key Market Trends:

    Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment

    In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

    Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999537

    Detailed TOC of Renal Biomarkers Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Various Kidney-related Diseases
    4.2.2 The High Prevalence of Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, the Leading Cause of Renal Diseases
    4.2.3 Rapid Technological Advances In The Field Of Genetics
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Issues Related to Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Biomarker Type
    5.1.1 Functional Biomarker
    5.1.1.1 Serum Creatinine
    5.1.1.2 Serum Cystatin C
    5.1.1.3 Urine Albumin
    5.1.2 Up-regulated Protein
    5.1.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)
    5.1.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1
    5.1.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18
    5.2 Diagnostic Technique
    5.2.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
    5.2.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)
    5.2.3 Colorimetric Assay
    5.2.4 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)
    5.2.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Hospital
    5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratory
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
    6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.3 Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)
    6.1.4 Bioporto AS
    6.1.5 Astute Medical Inc.
    6.1.6 Randox Laborotories Ltd
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare
    6.1.8 Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research
    6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
    6.1.10 Biomerieux

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Mincing Machines Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

    Powered Medical Computer Carts Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

    Aluminum Oxide Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2030

    Spare Parts Logistics Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

    Salt Content Reduction Ingredient Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

    Exfoliating Brushes Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026