Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Rubella Diagnostic Testing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Rubella Diagnostic Testing Industry. Rubella Diagnostic Testing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Rubella Diagnostic Testing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , rubella diagnostic testing refers to the detection of the rubella virus. These tests are prescribed for pregnant women and may also be performed on babies born with congenital defects. Rubella can be detected with the help of various diagnostic tests, such as latex agglutination, enzyme immunoassay, radioimmunoassay (RIA), and fluorescent immunoassay (FIA), among others.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the rubella diagnostic testing market include the government initiatives to curb the rubella virus, increasing incidences of rubella, and the introduction of advanced point-of-care diagnostic technologies, which are expected to boost the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the number of incidences of rubella across the world. Rubella is an acute, contagious viral infection that causes a mild fever and rash illness in children and adults. Infection during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, fetal death, or infants with congenital malformations. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rubella is a global health concern, and every year, more than 100,000 cases of congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) are reported, globally. A woman infected with rubella during the first three months of pregnancy has up to a 90% chance of giving birth to a baby with congenital rubella syndrome.

In 2015, the WHO Region of the Americas became the first in the world to be declared free of endemic transmission of rubella. Rubella can be prevented with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Governments in various countries across the world are conducting vaccination programs to curb the incidences of rubella. As per the estimates of WHO, as of December 2016, 152 out of 194 countries had introduced rubella vaccines and reported rubella cases declined by 97%, from 670,894 cases in 102 countries, in 2000, to 22,361 cases in 165 countries in 2016.

On the other hand, as per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report, rubella control is lagging, with 42 countries yet to introduce the vaccine. Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

