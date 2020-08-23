Security Testing Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Security Testing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Security Testing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Security Testing Industry. Security Testing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Security Testing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Security testing is a type of software testing that intends to uncover vulnerabilities of the system and determine that its data and resources are protected from possible intruders. Security testing of any system is about finding all possible loopholes and weaknesses of the system that may result into a loss of information, revenue, and repute at the hands of the employees or outsiders of the organization.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999454

Market Overview:

The global security testing market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The increasing adoption of IoT devices and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is stimulating the market growth. As IoT-connected devices become an integral part of our daily lives, it is crucial that these devices undergo testing and establish a minimum baseline for security.

With the penetration of mobile devices and ICT, various government and public enterprises are dependent on information infrastructure services. However, this dependency has become a vulnerable factor for numerous business enterprises, due to the rise in cybersecurity threats. Majority of the companies (and countries) realize that cyber threat is one of the most serious economic security challenges they face.

It is becoming increasingly evident that traditional methods, such as anti-malware software, are no longer sufficient to keep sensitive information safe. To address this challenge, various progressive companies are fortifying their sensitive information with the cybersecurity strategy by using security testing tools for better protection. These security testing (ST) tools are used to identify and fix vulnerabilities in the system. Security Testing Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Core Security Technologies Inc

iViZ Security Inc.

Offensive Security LLC

Applause App Quality Inc

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

McAfee

Veracode Inc.

ControlCase LLC

Paladion Networks Pvt Ltd

Maveric Systems Ltd