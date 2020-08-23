Security Testing Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Security Testing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Security Testing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Security Testing Industry. Security Testing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Security Testing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Security testing is a type of software testing that intends to uncover vulnerabilities of the system and determine that its data and resources are protected from possible intruders. Security testing of any system is about finding all possible loopholes and weaknesses of the system that may result into a loss of information, revenue, and repute at the hands of the employees or outsiders of the organization.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999454
Market Overview:
Security Testing Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999454
Key Market Trends:
Hybrid Segment to Gain Significant Importance Over the Forecast Period
While many companies are looking for simple security solutions through cloud deployment, the complicated nature of cyber threats is forcing enterprises to look beyond conventional security testing mechanisms to address their security needs. There is a need to incorporate strong security practices in every step of the software development lifecycle, which requires collaboration over the cloud.
On the other hand, the companies are also required to run their security tools, and as a result, hybrid solutions have emerged as the most feasible solution for organizations.
Large enterprises are subject to many compliance and internal regulations, and the security testing teams (both internal and outsourced) are required to use automatic security tools as part of the process of building applications and solutions.
The recent proliferation of SaaS providers in the market has greatly impacted the enterprise architecture of the testing service providers.
North America to Hold Major Share
The North American region is a technology hub. Therefore, the Federal government has made very stringent rules regarding security testing services. Moreover, it is made compulsory for industries, such as BFSI, to adhere to compliance testing. According to ITU, North America features as the most pro-active and committed region, in terms of cybersecurity-based initiatives. The GCI score given to the major countries (United States and 0.91 and Canada and 0.81) further reinforces their commitment toward building a robust cybersecurity framework, coupled with enhanced security testing methodologies. Moreover, the United States is increasingly focusing on cybersecurity at both the national and state level, notably for financial services firms. In addition, the region is home to prominent cloud service providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which is expected to play a significant role in the growth of cloud-based security testing.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999454
Detailed TOC of Security Testing Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats
4.3.2 Government Regulations Driving Security Needs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Security Testing
4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Network Security Testing
5.2.2 Application Security Testing
5.3 By Service Type
5.3.1 Firewall Testing
5.3.2 VPN Testing
5.3.3 Other Service Types
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Mobile Application Security Testing
5.4.2 Web Application Security Testing
5.4.3 Cloud Application Security Testing
5.4.4 Enterprise Application Security Testing
5.5 By Testing Type
5.5.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
5.5.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
5.5.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
5.5.4 Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP)
5.6 By Testing Tool
5.6.1 Web Application Testing Tool
5.6.2 Code Review Tool
5.6.3 Penetration Testing Tool
5.6.4 Software Testing Tool
5.6.5 Other Testing Tools
5.7 By End-user Industry
5.7.1 Government
5.7.2 BFSI
5.7.3 Healthcare
5.7.4 Manufacturing
5.7.5 IT and Telecom
5.7.6 Retail
5.7.7 Other End-user Industries
5.8 Geography
5.8.1 North America
5.8.2 Europe
5.8.3 Asia-Pacific
5.8.4 Latin America
5.8.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Core Security Technologies Inc
6.1.2 iViZ Security Inc.
6.1.3 Offensive Security LLC
6.1.4 Applause App Quality Inc
6.1.5 Accenture PLC
6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.8 IBM Corporation
6.1.9 McAfee
6.1.10 Veracode Inc.
6.1.11 ControlCase LLC
6.1.12 Paladion Networks Pvt Ltd
6.1.13 Maveric Systems Ltd
6.1.14 Checkmarx Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Portable Speakers Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026
Oxygenator Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026
Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026
Sports Betting Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024
Granular Biochar Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Disposable Surgical Face Masks Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026