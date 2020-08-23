Seed Treatment Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Seed Treatment Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Seed Treatment Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Seed Treatment Industry. Seed Treatment market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Seed Treatment market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The corporations in seed treatment operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. Environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment agents have been gaining ground, in recent times. Due to this, the market for biological seed treatment agents, that are free of toxic chemicals and provide treatment options on par with or even better than chemical agents, has been in high demand, over the past few years. Multiple seed banks are being managed by the governments of developing countries, at national, as well as village level, in order to store seeds that are properly treated by seed treatment chemicals, hence preventing the rotting of seeds.

Market Overview:

The seed treatment market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.2% of the overall market. By application techniques, seed dressing is the largest segment of the market studied and registered a 37.3% share of the global market in 2018.

– Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments because seed treatment offers effective seed protection from pathogens, insects, and other pests, in addition to contributing to the healthy and uniform stand establishment of a variety of crops produced.

– The seed treatment market is driven by increasing awareness among the farming community, increasing demand for food grains, and economic growth among countries, among other factors.

Innovation in seed treatment technology is important to combat the problem of climate change, develop resistance toward certain agrochemicals, and stay ahead of competitors. Hence, more seed industries are focusing toward forging new collaborations and the introduction of new products, in order to take advantage of innovations in both biology and chemistry of new seed treatment technologies. For instance, DowDuPont Inc. had launched three critical seed treatment products for farmers in Canada and the United States in 2018.

