Singapore Freight and Logistics Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Singapore Freight and Logistics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Singapore Freight and Logistics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Singapore Freight and Logistics Industry. Singapore Freight and Logistics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Singapore Freight and Logistics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of Singaporean freight and logistics industry, which includes an assessment of the economy, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

World-class Logistics Infrastructure and Excellent Connectivity

Singapore has seamless transport connectivity. It has dense sea and road networks for multimodal transshipment, with a Seamless intermodal connectivity between one of the world’s busiest seaports and airports. The airport is less than an hour drive from PSA terminals, the world’s second-largest container port and busiest transshipment hub, with connectivity to over 600 ports. PSA has four container terminals, one multi-purpose terminal, and one vehicle transshipment terminal operational in the country. PSA also has a huge shipping line network of 200 shipping lines, connecting 123 countries with vessels, with a frequency of 60 per day.

Changi International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports for international air cargo, handling over 1.97 million metric ton annually, with transshipment volume accounting for almost half of the throughput, hence regarded as global air cargo hub. Designed to move cargo, like clockwork round the clock, the cold chain facilities, warehouses, and offices at Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC), coupled with the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS), are well equipped to cater to all operational needs. Airfreight operations at Changi Airport are centered at the Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC), a 24-hour Free Trade Zone, where transshipment cargo can be broken down and reconsolidated with minimal Customs formalities.

Insights on Maritime Transport and Role of Singapore as a Key Transshipment Hub

Port of Singapore is recognized as the busiest container transshipment hub in the world. The strategic geographical location of the country serves as a gateway to ASEAN countries and the rest of the world, and has a connection with more than 600 ports in over 120 countries. Owing to the excellent quality and services, world-class infrastructure, and consistent R&D activities, the maritime sector has gained traction over the past few years. Despite the decreased trend in the container volume of the major transshipment hubs, like Hong Kong, and fierce competition from neighboring ports in Malaysia, the container traffic at the Singapore ports reached 33.7 million TEUs in 2017, which represented an increase of 8.9%, as compared to 2016. Similarly, the total cargo throughput of the Singaporean ports had registered 627.69 million metric ton in 2017, an increase of 5.8%, as compared to 2016, in which bulk oil cargo recorded a growth of 5.3% in 2017.

Owing to the future growth in the container throughput, MPA, along with PSA Singapore, has been expanding the Pasir Panjang Terminal. It is expected that the port capacity will be increased by 50% upon the completion of the expansion process. Additionally, the ports will be able to handle the mega-container ships. To reduce the shipping costs and gain productivity, shipping companies are coming up with mega-alliances. The ports with the capability of handling the mega-alliances gain competitive advantage.

Detailed TOC of Singapore Freight and Logistics Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.8 Technological Trends and Automation

4.9 Brief on Freight Rates

4.10 Insights on Bunkering Services

4.11 Review and Commentary on Singapore’s Relation with Other ASEAN Countries (Analyst’s View)

4.12 Spotlight- Role of Singapore as a Transshipment Hub

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Other Frieght Transport

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail)

5.2.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United Parcel Service

6.2.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.3 Singapore Post Limited

6.2.4 APL Logistics Ltd (Subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express Inc.)

6.2.5 ACW Logistics Pte. Ltd

6.2.6 Keppel Logistics Pte. Ltd

6.2.7 CWT Pte. Ltd

6.2.8 YCH Group Pte. Ltd

6.2.9 Yamato Transport

6.2.11 Panalpina Group

6.2.12 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.13 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.2.14 Expeditors International

6.2.15 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

6.2.16 FedEx Corporation

6.2.17 Deutsche Bahn AG

6.2.18 Agility Logistics

6.2.19 CEVA Logistics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics – Transport and Storage Sector and Contribution to Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics – Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

