Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder, in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. There are three main types of sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The factors, such as increased incidences of sleep apnea, increasing awareness among the patient population in the developing countries, favorable government initiatives, and upcoming technological advancements, are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global sleep apnea devices market was valued at USD 5,956.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 9,193.3 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5%. Few key factors that are driving the market include the increasing incidences of sleep apnea, increasing awareness among the patient population in developing countries, and favorable government initiatives.

According to the Sleep Apnea Organization, in 2017, more than 22 million Americans suffered from sleep apnea and 80% of moderate to severe sleep apnea cases were undiagnosed; worldwide, over 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea. Thus, the increasing incidence of sleep apnea is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the sleep apnea devices market.

It is known that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a prevalent condition, which affects up to 20% of the world population. It is a serious and life-threatening sleep illness that is largely undiagnosed and untreated. However, various government initiatives are helping patients who suffer from OSA. For instance, in the United States, the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA) was founded in 1990, which is a non-profit organization that promotes awareness regarding sleep apnea, works for continuing improvements in treatments for this serious disorder, and advocates for the interests of sleep apnea patients. All these factors are boosting the market. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips NV

Invacare Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Resmed

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation