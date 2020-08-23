Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry. Small Molecule Drug Discovery market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Small Molecule Drug Discovery market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global small molecule drug discovery market. It includes the detailed analysis of small molecules that are in the drug discovery phase only and does not include any other products.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Lead Optimization is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Process/Phase Segment

In the process/phase segment of the market, lead optimization is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.

The process of lead optimization is achieved by modifying the selected small molecule, in order to improve efficacy and therapeutic value. Once the pharmacophore, which consists of relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity, is identified, it is subjected to functional group modification. Various changes are made to the initial compound and the therapeutic index is measured.

Rapid usage of in-vitro experiments, accompanied with computation procedures in early drug discovery for selection of compounds with more promising ADME, i.e., absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, and toxicological profiles, is expected to drive the market studied.

The rise in cancer and other neglected diseases is encouraging investments in lead optimization for enhanced therapeutic value, in order to provide patients with efficient and targeted therapies.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for small molecule drug discovery and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. According to FDA, in 2016, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 22 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs). Overall, 31,468 patients participated in these trials. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the increasing demands of its citizens for better and effective drugs.

The rising focus on the R&D in the country is expected to propel the market growth in the future.

Detailed TOC of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

4.2.2 Dominance of Small Molecules in the Market

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Contract Organizations for R&D

4.2.4 Small Molecules in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

4.2.5 High R&D Expenditure in Small Molecule Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Drug Development Cost

4.3.2 Strict Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutic Area

5.1.1 Oncology

5.1.2 Central Nervous System

5.1.3 Cardiovascular

5.1.4 Respiratory

5.1.5 Metabolic Disorders

5.1.6 Gastrointestinal

5.1.7 Orthopedics

5.1.8 Anti-infective

5.1.9 Dermatology

5.1.10 Immunology

5.1.11 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.2 By Process/Phase

5.2.1 Target Id/Validation

5.2.2 Hit Generation and Selection

5.2.3 Lead Identification

5.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Merck & Co.

6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 AstraZeneca

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

