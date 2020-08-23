Smart Mining Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Smart Mining Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Mining Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Mining Industry. Smart Mining market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Mining market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Mining is a labor-intensive activity that needs to take under consideration various safety concerns. Smart mining refers to the optimal usage of technology, to achieve higher safety and productivity with minimal costs, within the mines.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999617

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999617

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Importance of Data Management and Analysis

Data management and analysis in the current market landscape has evolved to be of vital importance across different industries. Implementation of connected and automated systems, in order to harness artificial intelligence and utilize the mine’s idle data to make mines smarter for geological modeling and planning, is a recent trend in the industry.

Globally, mines are facing digital effectiveness as one of the major risks, and are thus making significant IT investments to increase their falling productivity. According to a McKinsey study, owing to inefficient systems, the mining industry recorded a fall of 3.5% in productivity.

Data from different deployed systems is being centralized to ensure effectiveness and productivity, thus eliminating the need for complicated manual systems. For instance, the Australian iron ore miner, CITIC Pacific Mining is utilizing SAP Vehicle Insights, a monitoring tool for light vehicles. While the tool provides basic logging and trafficking of the company’s assets, it is also helping the company realize the additional benefits (a quick ROI).

The growing adoption of technology in the mining industry is in its nascent stage, there are certain enhancements required in the areas of storage and management of the security of data being generated. There is a huge growth potential for data management and analytics solutions in the mining industry, as the importance of cross-referencing the data from different departments is increasing, in order to develop holistic data-centric solutions, which can cover the entire operation in the mining location.

North America to Hold Major Share

In North America, the United States has been witnessing an economic dislocation with regard to its mining industry (especially coal mining), due to political sensitivity. This has led to plant idling and workforce reductions in these mines, which has been a challenging factor for the smart mining market. Dynamic regulations in the country, due to the changing political environment, is expected to challenge the position of smart mining system manufacturers. With increasing challenges, such as changing the sociopolitical environment, limited access to capital, rising costs, and resource nationalism, the industry in the region is seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. Smart mining initiatives by various major companies are expected to play a crucial role in overcoming the aforementioned challenges.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999617

Detailed TOC of Smart Mining Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Growing Focus on Safety and Health

4.5.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions in Mining

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Lack of Qualified and Highly-skilled Labor

4.6.2 Challenging Equipment Management

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Solution and Service

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Smart Control System

5.1.1.2 Smart Asset Management

5.1.1.3 Safety and Security System

5.1.1.4 Data Management and Analytics Software

5.1.1.5 Monitoring System

5.1.1.6 Other Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.1.2.1 System Integration

5.1.2.2 Consulting

5.1.2.3 Engineering and Maintenance

5.2 Mining Type

5.2.1 Underground Mining

5.2.2 Surface Mining

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.5 Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global)

6.1.6 Symboticware Inc.

6.1.7 ABB Ltd

6.1.8 Trimble Inc.

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Atlas Copco

6.1.11 Outotec OYJ

6.1.12 Hexagon AB

6.1.13 Intellisense.IO

6.1.14 ABB Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Beverage Centrifugal Pump Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Veterinary Products Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Real Estate Software Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Electrodeless Lamp Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026