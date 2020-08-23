SNP Genotyping Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“SNP Genotyping Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for SNP Genotyping Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of SNP Genotyping Industry. SNP Genotyping market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. SNP Genotyping market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) refers to mutations found at a specific locus or single base pair mutation containing two alleles. SNPs aid in understanding the correlations between the genotype and behavior indicated by all living organisms. It involves the measurement of variations that commonly occur in individuals. Unlike conventional time-consuming, expensive, and labor-extensive detection technologies, SNP technology is highly efficient, relatively inexpensive, and automated.
Market Overview:
SNP Genotyping Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Pharmogenics Led the End-user Segment of the SNP Genotyping Market in 2018
Under end users, pharmacogenomics is the leading segment. The large share of pharmacogenomics is primarily due to the increasing pipeline for personalized medicine and novel drug delivery systems, which are extensively exploiting SNP in genetic materials for drug development applications.
North America had Largest Share in 2018 in the Global SNP Market, while Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Region
North America is the dominating region in the SNP genotyping market, due to rising commercial research in personalized medicines and animal breeding, among others.
In addition, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, due to the rising demand for SNP genotyping in emerging economies like China and India, across different fields, which is largely propelling the market’s growth.
Detailed TOC of SNP Genotyping Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Miniaturization of Equipment and Instruments
4.2.2 Increased Multiplexing Capacity Leading to Increased Application
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Standardisation in SNP Processes
4.3.2 Privacy Concerns Pose a Threat to Broad Technology Adoption
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 TaqMan SNP Genotyping
5.1.2 Massarray SNP Genotyping
5.1.3 SNP GeneChip Arrays
5.1.4 Other Technologies
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Pharmacogenomics
5.2.2 Diagnostic Field
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.4 Douglas Scientific LLC
6.1.5 Illumina Inc.
6.1.6 Life Technologies Corp.
6.1.7 Luminex Corp.
6.1.8 Promega Corporation
6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
