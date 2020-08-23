Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Industry. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999739

Market Overview:

The SGLT2 inhibitors class of drugs include Jardiance, Fraxiga, Inovokana, and Suglat, among others. The demand for SGLT2 is expected to grow immensely, due to drugs like Jardiance and Farxiga.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. The global SGLT2 market has a high potential for growth, due to the increasing number of diabetic patients and their need for drugs that help reduce high blood glucose levels, despite being on a medication regimen, such as metformin and insulin. SGLT2 serves this specific purpose.

The global market for SGLT2 is worth USD 6,573.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 16% by 2024. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Astellas

Boehringer Ingelheim

AstraZeneca