Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Industry. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999739
Market Overview:
Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999739
Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.
Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.
Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.
Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.
The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.
The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.
In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.
Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999739
Detailed TOC of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3 Latin America
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Eli Lilly
7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.3 Astellas
7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.5 AstraZeneca
7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Eli Lilly
7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.2.3 Astellas
7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2.5 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Steam Generators Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026
Medical Special Protective Clothing Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Air-Oxygen Mixer Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026
Secondary Battery Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024
Retail Shelving Systems Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Process Safety System in the Oil and Gas Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026