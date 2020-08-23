Spectacle Lens Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Spectacle Lens Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Spectacle Lens Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Spectacle Lens Industry. Spectacle Lens market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Spectacle Lens market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

This report includes an in-depth study of the global spectacle lens market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied’). As per the , the spectacle lens is the corrective lens, which is used to correct eye problems and improve vision. Common indications of the use of spectacle lens include myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and hypermetropia.

The growth of the global spectacle lens market is due to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of optical disorders. Globally, the percentathe ge of elderly population increased from 5.6% to 8.6% between 1961 and 2011. According to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics, among 7.3 billion people in the world, in 2015 an estimated 8.5 %, or 617.1 million, were aged 65 years and older.

According to the WHO, currently, people have high life expectancy. By 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach a total of 2 billion. As of 2018, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. As per the same source, by 2050, it is estimated that almost 120 million people will be living in China alone. The increase in the number of cases of ocular conditions, such as cataract and diabetic retinopathy, across the world, is assisting the market growth. According to the National Eye Institute, the United States recorded 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases, which are expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. Hence, these factors are expected to propell the market growth over the forecast period.

