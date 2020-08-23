Telecom Towers Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Telecom Towers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Telecom Towers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Telecom Towers Industry. Telecom Towers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Telecom Towers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The increasing data usage by consumers has led to a competitive telecom landscape across regions. With tower sharing becoming increasingly popular among the MNOs, the tower operators have been able to reach operational efficiencies. Independent tower companies owned around 70% of the total 4.10 million towers around the world (as of 2017). China has the highest number of telecom towers in the world, owned by the state-run China Tower Corporation. They have around 1,968,000 towers and it was estimated that they are leasing over 550,000 towers.
Market Overview:
Telecom Towers Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Lattice Tower is expected to register a Significant Growth
Lattice telecom towers are mostly three-legged towers, with tubular leg elements and tubular bracing members. They are used explicitly in case of heavy loads, which makes them suitable for central communication hubs and MW backbone sites in hurricane zones.The primary purpose of setting up a lattice telecom tower in a telecom network is to support more than one antenna for communication purposes. These towers also support the load of supporting apparatus used in communication networks.
Lattice telecom towers find their primary applications in radars, video surveillance equipment, and GSM/CDMA equipment. They can be used as electricity transmission towers, radio towers, or as an observation tower.
The weight of the lattice tower is spread over a greater area, which reduces the pressure on the foundation and the ground. The modules of a lattice telecom tower can be assembled easily and does not require heavy equipment and cranes, which further optimizes the cost spending of vendors.The truss action and larger base dimensions of this infrastructure help resist the applied loads more effectively, leading to a lighter structural design. Also, wind loads are reduced due to the lattice topology.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
The North American region has been witnessing a significant shift, with the majority of towers being increasingly transferred from MNOs to independent tower companies. Owing to supporting initiatives by the governments, the region is expected to continually strengthen its position in the global market. For instance, the US Department of State’s Global Connect Initiative (GCI) aims to bring an additional 1.5 billion people online by 2020, thus creating a demand for more connectivity and network infrastructure.
Moreover, aggregate annual wireless capital expenditure in the United States was valued at USD 30 billion, which is expected to augment the market’s growth. In 2017, the number of mobile phone users in the United States is expected to reach about 266 million, with mobile internet penetration of about 237.2 million. Mobile internet penetration is expected to cross 275 million by 2023. Increasing wireless data usage continues to compel wireless service providers to improve their networks’ quality, and make incremental investments on the coverage and capacity of their networks.
Subscriber adoption of advanced wireless data applications, particularly mobile video, advanced devices, and densification of advanced networks by wireless service providers, to satisfy the growing demand for high-bandwidth wireless data, are driving the increased deployment of towers in the region.
Detailed TOC of Telecom Towers Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity To Rural Areas
4.3.2 Providing Wider Coverage And Catering To Increasing Data Needs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Environmental Concerns About Power Supply Systems To Towers
4.4.2 Tower-sharing Between Telecom Companies
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Fuel Type
5.1.1 Renewable
5.1.2 Non-Renewable
5.2 By Type of Tower
5.2.1 Lattice Tower
5.2.2 Guyed Towers
5.2.3 Monopole Towers
5.2.4 Stealth Towers
5.3 By Installation
5.3.1 Rooftop
5.3.2 Ground Based
5.4 By Ownership
5.4.1 Operator Owned
5.4.2 Joint Venture
5.4.3 Private Owned
5.4.4 MNO Captive
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bharti Infratel Limited
6.1.2 Helios Towers Africa
6.1.3 American Tower Corporation
6.1.4 SBA Communications Corporation
6.1.5 AT&T Inc.
6.1.6 GTL Infrastructure Ltd
6.1.7 T-Mobile Towers
6.1.8 Crown Castle International Corporation
6.1.9 China Tower Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
