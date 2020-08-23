Telecom Towers Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Telecom Towers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Telecom Towers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Telecom Towers Industry. Telecom Towers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Telecom Towers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The increasing data usage by consumers has led to a competitive telecom landscape across regions. With tower sharing becoming increasingly popular among the MNOs, the tower operators have been able to reach operational efficiencies. Independent tower companies owned around 70% of the total 4.10 million towers around the world (as of 2017). China has the highest number of telecom towers in the world, owned by the state-run China Tower Corporation. They have around 1,968,000 towers and it was estimated that they are leasing over 550,000 towers.

The Telecom Tower Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.56% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The leasing concept has enabled the MNOs to invest heavily in developing their infrastructure and reach across rural regions, thus bringing new revenues to the tower operators, through tower installations. Tower-sharing is one of the major growth drivers for the telecom industry, as it provides benefits like cost reduction and faster data rollout. The telecom tower industry has gained high prominence as an independent industry, mainly in India and the United States.

Over the years, millions of dollars have been spent on improving broadband connectivity to the rural areas. The annual data usage via wireless networks has been increasing rapidly, promoting the smartphone penetration considerably. In 2015, the US Department of Agriculture invested around USD 85 million for improving the internet connectivity in the rural areas of the country. However, government initiatives are not the only factors responsible for promoting internet connectivity in the rural areas.

The broadband adoption can help improve the economy in rural areas by increasing income, creating jobs, and by lowering unemployment rates. However technology keeps improving, enabling existing wiring to carry more and more data. Alternative techniques are being used to promote broadband in rural areas. For instance, broadband via mobile phone technology or via satellite. Though via satellite is an expensive alternative, it stands as one of the dependable sources of broadband for people staying in rural areas.

Despite regular investments from the governments, many rural areas around the world lack access to high-speed internet services. With the introduction of next-generation technologies, such as the Internet of Things, and advanced connectivity spectrums, like 5G, the global telecom tower market is expected to have an increase in demand over the next few years.

The environmental impacts of telecom towers have always been a major concern. Radiation from mobile towers has always been an issue, which is recognized as an unseen and subtle pollutant that may be affecting life forms in multiple ways.

Installation across a few regions has been stopped, considering the local public’s fear of the environmental damage that the presence of the mobile towers may cause in the neighborhood. For instance, the residents of Clear Lake Riviera, California, have cited fire danger as their primary concern toward the installation of a telecom tower. Telecom operators like Verizon and AT&T are finding a need for the tower in the region, however, the concerns of the public has been delaying the process. The tower is ready for set up by December 2018, after the feasibility tests conducted by Horizon Tower, a prominent telecom infrastructure provider. Although in the above cited instance, installation got a nod, the impact of the environmental concerns cited by the public in the setting up of the towers has been evident. Telecom Towers Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

