Thyroid Function Test Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Thyroid function tests are a series of blood tests used to determine the condition of the thyroid gland, whether it is working properly, and diagnosing hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. The general tests include the tests for T3, T3RU, T4, and TSH hormones (secreted by thyroid glands), which measure the activities of the thyroid gland.

Market Overview:

The thyroid function test market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include rising incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and sedentary lifestyle.

Thyroid diseases have become a significant public health concern across the world. The risk factors include genetic background, environmental exposures, insufficient iodine intake, exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, radiation from nuclear fallout and medical radiation, and alcohol and tobacco consumption, among others. As per the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million US citizens have some form of thyroid disease (2017). The thyroid function test market is witnessing substantial growth due to the high prevalence of thyroid disorder, as well as due to the rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Alcohol consumption is considered to be one of the most significant risk factors for disease and disability. Globally, high-income countries of the developed regions have the highest alcohol consumption, with 50.1% of the US population (adults over 18 years of age) being regular drinkers. As per various studies, there is a negative relationship between the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis and alcoholism. Regular drinking inhibits the peripheral thyroid hormones, frees T3 and T4, and reduces the activity of type II 5’-deiodinase, which further affects the metabolic function, leading to the development of hypothyroidism. Tobacco also induces changes in thyroid function tests, such as the decrease in TSH and increase in thyroid hormones.

Furthermore, tobacco smoking plays a crucial role in thyroid autoimmunity. A few research studies confirmed the significant effect of smoking on Graves’ hyperthyroidism, particularly on Graves’ orbitopathy. Other factors contributing to the growth of the thyroid function test market are the rising incidence of thyroid disorders and a sedentary lifestyle.

However, the shortage in endocrinologists is expected to limit the growth of the thyroid function test market. Endocrinologists play a pivotal role in treating patients with some of the most complex and prevalent conditions faced in the United States today. At present, fewer than 6,500 endocrinologists are available in the country to provide care for the millions of patients who have diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis, and other hormonal conditions. Even the compensation for endocrinologists is the lowest of any internal medicine specialty, which is predicted to harm the growth of the thyroid function test market. Another factor contributing to the slow growth of the thyroid function test market is the difficulty associated with the interpretation of thyroid blood tests.

