United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:

Dental instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth, and manipulate tissues.

Market Overview:

The UAE dental devices market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.62% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are accelerating the growth of this market include increasing awareness on oral care, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products in the United Arab Emirates.

Innovation in dental products has been an impactful factor that is shaping the UAE dental devices market positively.

In the past decade, the major focus in dentistry has been toward dental innovations to improve oral health through a combination of engineering, art, science, and technology. Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Milling (CAD/CAM) is a technological innovation that has revolutionized dental care and patient experience.

A structurally damaged tooth, by decay or trauma, should be â€œcrownedâ€ or â€œcappedâ€, for it to function properly and avoid infections. A crown is a durable covering that is custom-made, usually in a dental laboratory, to fit over the entire tooth. CAD/CAM allows the manufacture of crowns immediately within the clinic or hospital. The machine makes it possible to fabricate laboratory-grade crowns and other dental restorations in minutes, whereas, the traditional crowns take two to three visits, with many weeks of waiting.

One of the most effective uses of CAD/CAM is the same-day porcelain crown, which eliminates several steps, including using a temporary plastic crown while the permanent crown is being made in the laboratory. Since people across the United Arab Emirates are more specific regarding appearance, there is an increasing demand for the dental corrections with the help of such novel methods, which in turn, is augmenting the growth of the dental devices market. United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

