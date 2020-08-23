United States Biofungicide Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“United States Biofungicide Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Biofungicide Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Biofungicide Industry. United States Biofungicide market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Biofungicide market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the United States biofungicide market. The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244388

Market Overview:

The US biofungicide market was valued at USD 461 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the major share of 55%, followed by turf and ornamentals with 15.2%, in 2018.

The need to feed an ever-growing population, coupled with an increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, is anticipated to drive the market’s growth. Food safety is a primary concern for American consumers. Therefore, it is a vital issue for both buyers (produce) and retailers. Biofungicides improve crop quality, by preventing pest damage and promoting physiological benefits in plants, including increased fruit size and enhanced color. United States Biofungicide Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

BioWorks Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Certis USA LLC

Isagro USA

Novozyme Biologicals

Valent BioSciences LLC

Syngenta AG