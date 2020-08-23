United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States Diagnostic Imaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Diagnostic Imaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Diagnostic Imaging Industry. United States Diagnostic Imaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Diagnostic Imaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the US diagnostic imaging market covers diagnostic imaging used to take images of the internal structure of the human body using electromagnetic radiation, the for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It has vast applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the US diagnostic imaging market include the technological advancement in imaging modalities, growing awareness regarding preventive care, the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population.

The United States is expected to experience an accelerated rate of aging population, as compared to other developed countries. The growth in aging population leads to an increase in the demand for imaging services, since the elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Data, patients aged 65 and above undergo diagnostic imaging two or more times more than the younger population. The number of times women undergo diagnostic imaging is expected to be slightly higher than that of men. The proportion of the older population in the United States, with favorable insurance coverage policies, is likely to drive the market. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths in the United States. The rising number of cases of cancer are creating tremendous opportunities for market players. United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

