United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States Diagnostic Imaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Diagnostic Imaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Diagnostic Imaging Industry. United States Diagnostic Imaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Diagnostic Imaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , the US diagnostic imaging market covers diagnostic imaging used to take images of the internal structure of the human body using electromagnetic radiation, the for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It has vast applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography.
Market Overview:
United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment by Product is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
The MRI segment is set to dominate the US diagnostic imaging market. The factors attributing to the high growth of MRI in the country are growing technological advancements in MRI modality and widening the application of MRI in the medical field. As per the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2017, in the United States, there were a total number of 111 MRI exams per 1000 inhabitants. In order to increase awareness among physicians, some of the market players are providing training courses. For instance, Bruker BioSpin is one of the companies that is offering training courses for MRI customers in Europe and the United States. Under this course, it covers a wide range of applications from introductory classes to advanced operator courses. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Imaging Modalities
4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Preventive Care
4.2.3 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers
4.2.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Dearth of Radiologists
4.3.2 Reduction in Reimbursement Rate
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 X-ray Radiology
5.1.2 Ultrasound
5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.1.4 Mammography
5.1.5 Computed Tomography
5.1.6 Nuclear Medicine
5.1.6.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
5.1.6.2 Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Oncology
5.2.3 Neurology
5.2.4 Orthopedic
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.3 Esaote SpA
6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems
6.1.7 Hologic Corporation
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical
6.1.10 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
