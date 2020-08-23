United States Fintech Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“United States Fintech Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Fintech Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Fintech Industry. United States Fintech market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Fintech market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.
Market Overview:
United States Fintech Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.
Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech
3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market
3.3 Drivers
3.4 Restraints
3.5 Opportunities
3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks
4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 US Transaction Volumes
4.1.1 Digital Payments
4.1.2 Personal Finance
4.1.3 Alternative Lending
4.1.4 Alternative Financing
4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution
4.2 Insights on Other Segments
4.2.1 Regtech
4.2.2 Blockchain
4.2.3 Robo Advisors
4.3 Revenue Statistics
4.4 Funding Statistics
4.5 Other Key Market Data
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Market Competition Overview
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Square Inc.
5.2.2 Avant
5.2.3 Stripe
5.2.4 Oscar Health
5.2.5 Wealthfront
5.2.6 Affirm
5.2.7 Credit Karma
5.2.8 Sofi
5.2.9 GreenSky
5.2.10 Zenefits *
6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
8 APPENDIX
9 DISCLAIMER
