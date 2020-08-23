United States Fintech Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“United States Fintech Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Fintech Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Fintech Industry. United States Fintech market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Fintech market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

Market Overview:

The US fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

FinTech is transforming the US financial sector, including the way people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups, and even buy insurance. On average, one out of three digitally active consumers uses two or more financial technology services.

As of 2018, the United States accounts for 57% of the fintech market. Consumers in the country have identified the key benefits that they can avail with fintech innovation, such as convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization.

The large increase in online digital-only banks and mobile phone payments has led to increased adoption of fintech money transfers and payment services. Digital payment is the leading market segment, with a total transaction value of USD 880 billion as per

Square Inc.

Avant

Stripe

Oscar Health

Wealthfront

Affirm

Credit Karma

Sofi

GreenSky