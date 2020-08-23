United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Healthcare Information Exchange Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Industry. United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Healthcare Information Exchange market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.
Market Overview:
United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.
Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records Resulting in the Expansion of the Market
4.2.2 Government Support via Various Programs and Incentives
4.2.3 Reduction in Healthcare Cost and Improved Efficacy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Initial Infrastructural Investment
4.3.2 Slow Return on Investment
4.3.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Implementation Model
5.1.1 Centralized/Consolidated Models
5.1.2 Decentralized/Federated Models
5.1.3 Hybrid Model
5.2 Setup Type
5.2.1 Private
5.2.2 Public
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Internal Interfacing
5.3.2 Secure Messaging
5.3.3 Workflow Management
5.3.4 Web Portal Development
5.3.5 Patient Safety
5.4 Exchange Type
5.4.1 Direct Exchange
5.4.2 Query-based Exchange
5.4.3 Consumer-mediated Exchange
5.5 Component
5.5.1 Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
5.5.2 Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
5.5.3 Record Locator Service (RLS)
5.5.4 Clinical Data Repository
5.5.5 Other Components
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cerner Corporation
6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
6.1.3 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.4 Eclinical Works
6.1.5 Covisint Corporation
6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Optum Inc.
6.1.9 Medicity Inc.
6.1.10 Epic Corporation Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
