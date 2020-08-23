United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Healthcare Information Exchange Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Industry. United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Healthcare Information Exchange market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.

Market Overview:

The United States healthcare information exchange market was valued at USD 457.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 775.56 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing demand for electronic health records, government support via various programs and incentives, and reduction in healthcare cost and improved efficacy.

Health information exchange allows doctors, pharmacists, nurses, healthcare providers, and patients to access and securely share the patient’s medical information, electronically, thus improving the quality, safety, speed, and cost of patient care. Healthcare information exchange (HIE) is an important part of health information technology (HIT). According to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, 41% of all hospitals were using electronically-exchanged health information in 2008. However, by 2015, more than eight in 10 acute care hospitals electronically exchanged laboratory results, MRI reports, and clinical summaries, or medication lists. Owing to the increase in government initiatives and high engagement of a private setup in HIE, the market is expected to witness exponential growth. United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

