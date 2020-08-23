United States LED Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States LED Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States LED Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States LED Industry. United States LED market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States LED market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.
Market Overview:
United States LED Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share
The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.
Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.
The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.
Detailed TOC of United States LED Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PESTLE Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Use
5.1.1 Indoor
5.1.1.1 Residential
5.1.1.2 Commercial
5.1.1.3 Industrial
5.1.2 Outdoor
5.2 By Category Type
5.2.1 General Purpose
5.2.2 Integrated Fixture/Luminaire
5.2.3 Linear
5.2.4 Reflector
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Acuity Brands Inc.
6.2.2 Cree Inc.
6.2.3 GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)
6.2.4 Eaton Corporation
6.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated
6.2.6 Feit Electric Company Inc.
6.2.7 OSRAM Licht AG
6.2.8 Philips Lighting
6.2.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.2.10 Bridgelux Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
