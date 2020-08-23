United States LED Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“United States LED Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States LED Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States LED Industry. United States LED market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States LED market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

Market Overview:

The US LED market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Residential LEDs, especially ENERGY STAR rated products, use at least 75% less energy, and last 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. Widespread use of LED light also has the most significant potential impact on energy savings in the United States.

The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs make them perfect for multiple industrial uses. LED lights are increasingly being incorporated in parking garage lightway, walkway, street lights, modular lighting, and task lighting among other things.

The LED lighting penetration in terms of cumulative installations is significantly lower compared to its market share of unit shipments. There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, the total number of lighting products installed, i.e. the U.S. inventory of lighting, is significantly larger than the total number shipped each year, since the lifetime of lighting products in several applications exceeds one year.

The LED lighting penetration in terms of cumulative installations is significantly lower compared to its market share of unit shipments. There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, the total number of lighting products installed, i.e. the U.S. inventory of lighting, is significantly larger than the total number shipped each year, since the lifetime of lighting products in several applications exceeds one year.

Secondly, the cumulative installed penetration of LED lighting increases as it replaces conventional lighting technologies. Therefore, when an existing LED product installed is replaced by a newer LED product, either due to failure or lighting upgrade, it results in almost zero net gain to the installed penetration of LED lighting. The importance of this phenomenon increases the longer a technology is available on the market and affects the cumulative installed stock of LED lights.

