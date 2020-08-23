United States Marketing Analytics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“United States Marketing Analytics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Marketing Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Marketing Analytics Industry. United States Marketing Analytics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Marketing Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Marketing analytics software aid a company in tracking the data pertaining to traffic, leads, and sales. Implementation of marketing analytics helps the person of interest to compare between various mediums of operation, such as social media vs. blogging vs. email marketing. These analytics also aid in diagnosing the difficulties faced in a particular channel, and the tactical steps that need to be taken to improve the background.
Market Overview:
United States Marketing Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
E-mail Marketing Segment to Hold Major Market Share over the Forecast Period
E-mail marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing for most US businesses in their overall marketing strategy. Considering the number of e-mail users, about 233 million in the United States (as of 2017), the marketers find great opportunities to reach out to customers.
E-mail marketing is considered the third-most influential source of information for B2B customers after colleague recommendations and industry thought leaders (or influencers). While large businesses are using email marketing for increasing their brand loyalty, and are usually sales focused, small businesses are focusing on increasing their brand reach across the region.
Furthermore, the marketing analytics software enables businesses to create a customer segment based on different metrics, such as open rates and click-through rates. This is to personalize their marketing approach and also to evaluate their ROI, relative to the other forms of marketing, like display ads and search engine marketing.
According to Constant Contact Inc., a New York-based marketing company, e-mail marketing is the most popular form of marketing among the 1,005 US small business owners they surveyed. Among which, around 42% are using e-mail marketing for new potential customers and drive brand awareness.
Detailed TOC of United States Marketing Analytics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increase in Social Media Channels
4.5.2 Increasing Need to Utilize Marketing Budgets for an Effective ROI
4.5.3 Adoption of Cloud Technology and Big Data
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Cost of Implementation and System Integration Issues for Marketing Analytics Software
4.6.2 Availability of Many Free Open Source Software
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Online Marketing
5.2.2 E-mail Marketing
5.2.3 Content Marketing
5.2.4 Social Media Marketing
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Retail
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Education
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Travel and Hospitality
5.3.7 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
6.1.4 Salesforce.Com Inc.
6.1.5 Accenture PLC
6.1.6 Adobe Systems Incorporated
6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.8 Teradata Corporation
6.1.9 Neustar, Inc.
6.1.10 Pegasystems Inc.
6.1.11 Tableau Software
6.1.12 Google LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
