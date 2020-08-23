United States Vertical Farming Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“United States Vertical Farming Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Vertical Farming Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Vertical Farming Industry. United States Vertical Farming market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Vertical Farming market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Market Overview:

The US vertical farming market was valued at USD 740 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the significant share of 47%, followed by herbs and micro-greens with 35%, in 2018.

Shrinking per capita agricultural land and rapid pace of development of precision farming technologies are expected to drive the market growth, while, limitation on types of crops grown and high initial investments can restrain the growth of the market.

United States Vertical Farming Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Aero Farms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

Green Spirit Farms

Plenty Unlimited Inc

Bowery Farming Inc.