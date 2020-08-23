United States Vertical Farming Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“United States Vertical Farming Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Vertical Farming Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Vertical Farming Industry. United States Vertical Farming market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Vertical Farming market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244373
Market Overview:
United States Vertical Farming Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244373
Key Market Trends:
The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics
The United States is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North America, given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.
Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type
The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244373
Detailed TOC of United States Vertical Farming Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Growth Mechanism
5.1.1 Aeroponics
5.1.2 Hydroponics
5.1.3 Aquaponics
5.2 Structure
5.2.1 Building-Based Vertical Farms
5.2.2 Shipping Container Vertical Farms
5.3 Crop Type
5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.2 Herbs and Micro-greens
5.3.3 Flowers and Ornamentals
5.3.4 Other Crop Types
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Aero Farms
6.2.2 Freight Farms
6.2.3 Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.
6.2.4 Green Spirit Farms
6.2.5 Plenty Unlimited Inc
6.2.6 Bowery Farming Inc.
6.2.7 Altius Farms
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Automotive Brake Linings Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Cattle Encephalon Glycoside and Ignotin Injection Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Hemostatic Forceps Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026
Head Coil Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2026
High Density Fibreboard (Hdf) Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Time and Attendance Systems Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026