Urology Devices Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global urology devices market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied). It includes a detailed analysis of urological devices, consumables, and accessories, along with the areas in which they are being used and their end users.

Urological conditions include kidney stone disease (urolithiasis), incontinence in men and women, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH, noncancerous swelling of prostate occurring in men with increasing age, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction in men, etc.

Market Overview:

The global urology devices market was valued at USD 30,967.15 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 44,804.97 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.35%. The key factors propelling the market growth include high incidence of urologic conditions, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements.

According to the American Urological Association Foundation (AUAF), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence (UI), urinary tract infections (UTIS), and kidney and ureteral stones are among the most common urological diseases. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the overall prevalence of CKD among the American population is about 14%, and almost half of the individuals with CKD suffer from diabetes and/or cardiovascular diseases. Annually, more than 661,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure, and 468,000 patients are given dialysis. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common microbial diseases affecting people of all age groups. Globally, UTIs affect around 150 million people every year. Diabetic patients have a higher risk of developing UTIs and complications associated with it. With a global increase in diabetic population, complications, like dysuria and organ damage that are associated with UTIs, are also on the rise.

With high incidence rates and health complications associated with urological diseases, there is an increasing demand for healthcare interventions to manage them, which, in turn, is propelling the market of urology surgical and diagnostic devices. Urology Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard Inc.

Cook Medical Incorporated

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH