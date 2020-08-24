Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global 5G IoT Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results

5G IoT Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook: Revenue Analysis, Technological Adoption and Developments, Major Trends, and Market Overview

Leading Players operating in the 5G IoT Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.;

Ericsson;

Palo Alto Networks, Inc

Anritsu

AT&T Intellectual Property

What are the major market growth drivers?

High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver

Competitive Landscape and 5G IoT Market Share Analysis

5G IoT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 5G IoT market.

Market Segmentation

If you are involved in the 5G IoT industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Connection (Direct Connectivity, Indirect Connectivity), Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), Range (Short Range IoT Devices, Wide Range IoT Devices), Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Mining, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global 5G IoT market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 5G IoT market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: 5G IoT Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 5G IoT market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.

Global 5G IoT Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this 5G IoT report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Singtel announced two new initiatives for Singapore’s 5G ecosystem during the Smart Nations Innovations Week. These innovations will deal with enhancing the transformation capabilities of Industry 4.0 by deploying them with 5G technology, along with innovating the maritime operations of Singapore by utilizing 5G connectivity services and solutions. These initiatives will drive business innovations and transform the manufacturing and maritime industry verticals

In February 2019, Juniper Networks, Inc. along with Telefónica S.A. the next phase of “Spain Fusión Network” for meeting the rising demands of connectivity in the region. Both organizations are focusing on further innovations and advancement of technology to ensure that they can provide high performance for connectivity and solutions for various end-user.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 5G IoT Market, By Type

7 5G IoT Market, By Organization Size

8 5G IoT Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

