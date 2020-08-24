This finest artificial intelligence robots market research report is generated with the expertise and innovation of a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and managers. Proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services come together to generate this world-class market research report. To succeed in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the market which is possible only with the excellent market report like this one. Market segmentation is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing. Leading players of artificial intelligence robots market are Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook, Siemens, Baidu, Inc., GE, Welltok, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, H2O.ai, Samsung Electronics America, Xilinx, Iteris, Inc., Atomwise, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Raven Industries, Sensely Lifegraph, Qualcomm, Wikitude, Basler AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, Avigilon and others

Under the section of market overview, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are studied.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that are credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Competitors

In this section, various Intelligence Robots industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Intelligence Robots Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Robots

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

Hardware and

Software

The hardware is sub segmented into

storage devices,

network devices and

processors

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into

industrial and

service robot

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

BFSI,

Research and academia,

Transportation,

Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising)

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

Machine learning,

Natural language processing (NLP), and

Context awareness and computer vision

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance

Huge implementation and investment costs

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The global artificial intelligence robots market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

